Tim Benz: Red Sox broadcast team insults pirates – hope everyone in Pittsburgh applauds what they said

Just another night covering Pittsburgh Steelers training camp in Latrobe. The work day is over. Quotes are written. Pictures are attached. Stories are saved.

Let’s grab a beer or two at Sharky’s, watch the pirates lose again and call it a night. rinse. Wash off, repeat in the morning.

That was when everyone I was with on Tuesday evening looked at their phones. Buzz alerts.

“Rumor: Red Sox announcers are ripping off the pirates!”

oh? to say!

As the Pirates were losing 5-3 to the Red Sox in PNC Park on Tuesday night, NESN anchors Dave O’Brien and Dennis Eckersley tore down the Pirates lineup, building their roster and the overall state of their existence.

Dennis Eckersley on the Pirates (roster creation, payroll, etc): pic.twitter.com/qwPBnmkDTD – Awful ad (awfulannouncing) August 17 2022

“You’re talking about a no-name squad. There is no team like this,” Eckersley said. “I would like to see some service time when you add them all. not much. We just came from Kansas City, and we saw all these little kids. This is different, though. Doesn’t it look different? … This is a mixture of nothingness.”

I mean, has there been more honest, more direct, and more specific evisceration for a professional athlete’s franchise than that?

The phrase “a jumble of nothingness” should be put on the Jumptron every night when the Pirates present their starting lineup.

I will rename my fantasy football team “Hodgepodge of Nothingness” in honor of Dennis Eckersley.

But wait! there is more.

“It’s ridiculous. It really is.” Pathetic, Eckersley continued.

Hi Dennis. My name is Tim. Do you have the other half of this amulet by any chance?

Keep in mind that these players are playing game after game for another MLB team in the last place of their division, just like the Pirates. Also keep in mind that their team spends money trying to win ($207 million), but they fail miserably in the attempt.

there’s a difference. big one. The pirate’s salary is $68.5 million, 28 in baseball.

Furthermore, Eckersley is the MLB Hall of Famer. O’Brien is one of the best theater broadcasters in the business world.

By the way, these guys know the general manager of pirates Ben Sherrington. They were invited to the 2013 team that Cherington assembled to win the World Championships in Boston. But this does not weaken their opinion of what is happening here.

In a weird way, it’s fine if someone else from another market would say that, so we don’t feel like we’re the only ones screaming in the void.

Am I wrong are they? I think you know the answer to both questions is “No”!

Welcome to “Pirates Baseball 2022 – A Mix of Nothingness” on North Shore.