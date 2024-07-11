July 11, 2024

Time may be a mirage created by quantum physics, study suggests

Cheryl Riley July 11, 2024 4 min read

A new study suggests that time may not be a fundamental element of the universe, but rather an illusion created by quantum entanglement.

time The contradiction between our best theories of the universe is a thorny problem for physicists, as its inconsistent behavior contributes to a dead end that prevents researchers from finding a “theory of everything,” or a framework to explain all the physics in the universe.

