August 12, 2022

“Times are critical”, IAEA chief tells UN Security Council

McDonald’s has announced the reopening of some restaurants in Ukraine

Fast food giant McDonald’s announced on Thursday that it would gradually reopen some of its restaurants in Ukraine, Kiev and the western parts of the country. These institutions were closed on February 24 when the Russian army invaded the country.

In a letter from CEO Paul Pomroy, sent to employees and released Thursday, the board explains the decision “After extensive consultations and discussions with the Ukrainian authorities, suppliers and security experts, and taking into account the request of our employees to return to work”. “We have spoken at length to our employees who have expressed a strong desire to return to work and see our restaurants reopen in Ukraine where it is safe and responsible to do so.”Refers to McDonald’s employer.

“In recent months, confidence has grown stronger that this will support a small but important sense of normalcy. Ukrainian officials have indicated that reopening businesses will support the local economy and the Ukrainian people.he added.

The decision was applauded on Facebook Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba: “The Mac is coming back. » “The return of a large American company is above all a signal to international companies about the possibility of working in Ukraine, despite the war”He declared. “These are jobs, taxes for Ukraine’s budget and the survival of our economy during times of Russian occupation. This is part of Ukraine’s recovery.”Mr. Kuleba underlined.

McDonald’s teams go like this, “In the next few months”Start working with suppliers, but also prepare stores, “Bring restaurant teams and staff back on site”. They will work too “Implementation of improved procedures and protocols to ensure the safety of our employees and customers”.

The fast-food chain’s margins fell in the second quarter as restaurants closed not only in Ukraine but also in Russia. The group’s net profit fell 46% to $1.2 billion.

