Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced for fraud and tax offenses

Reality TV stars Julie and Todd Chrisley were sentenced to prison in federal court on Monday.

The “Chrisley News” couple were found guilty in June of conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans, CNN reported previously. In addition, they were convicted of several tax offenses, including attempting to defraud the Internal Revenue Service.

Judge Eleanor L. ruled. Ross awarded Todd Chrisley to 12 years in prison and three years of supervised release. His wife, Julie Chrisley, was sentenced to seven years in prison and three years of supervised release. Ryan Buchanan, the US Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, said during a news conference after the sentencing hearing that their accountant Peter Tarantino has been sentenced to three years in prison and three years of supervised release.

According to the Department of Justice, evidence in the case showed that the Chrisley family managed to obtain the loans by submitting false bank statements, audit reports, and financial statements. A Justice Department press release said the money was used to buy luxury cars, clothes, real estate and travel.

Then, while earning millions of dollars on their previous reality show, the Chrisleys, along with their accountant, conspired to defraud the IRS and evade collection of back taxes.

“Chrisley Knows Best” debuted in 2014 on USA Network. New episodes, filmed ahead of the trial, will debut sometime next year.

“Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family. But Todd and Julie are men of faith, and that faith It gives them strength as they appeal to their convictions.”

The statement also claimed that the trial was “marred by serious and repeated errors” and that we were “optimistic about the way forward”.

CNN has reached out to Tarantino’s representatives for comment on Monday’s ruling.