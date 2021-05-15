Tom Cruise and Russia shoot in racing space

Earlier this week, Russia Roscosmos The State Space Agency announced plans to shoot a film in space later this year. Is stated in the title The challenge, Starring filmmaker Klim Shipenko and actress Yulia Perzild. The challenge “The story of a female surgeon who performs surgery on an astronaut to return to Earth immediately.”

Shipenko and Peresild have already gone through a creative and medical selection process, and may go through special space flight training in June. Roscosmos will place both of them before centrifugal and vibration tests, flights on a zero-gravity aircraft and parachute training before launch on October 5th.

News that a new space race has begun between the United States and Russia. Back in 2020, it was announced Tom Cruise Will be part of a joint project between Elon MuskS SpaceX And NASA Create the first story feature film in space.

Launched anytime in October, Cruise and director Doug Lyman will launch the ISS on the SpaceX Crew Dragon rocket and capsule. The project is yet to be named, but Universal Studios has raised $ 200 million to produce the action-adventure film.

