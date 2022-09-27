Tom Daly’s husband said he suffered a head injury, and the recovery took him to Greece

Olympic gold medalist diver Tom Dalyscreenwriter’s husband, Dustin Lance BlackHe says he is recovering from a serious head injury that doctors told him to “shut down his brain” in order to recover.

Dustin, best known for writing the 2008 movie “Milk,” shared Monday’s health update on social media, telling people it’s been a month since he “had a serious head injury that put me off duty.”

The DLB says that at first it didn’t show much improvement and “doctors instructed me to shut down my brain in hopes of recovery.” He says Tom took him to the Greek islands this week to make him close his mind.

Dustin has posted plenty of photos of him and Tom in Greece…and says the trip is a step in the right direction for what “was a difficult and terrifying time for a creative genre that relied on what’s in its skull to work. care and love.”

While Dustin did not explain how he suffered a brain injury… he was reportedly punched in the head last month during an argument with Teddy Edwards In a London gay bar.