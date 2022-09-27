September 27, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Tom Daly's husband said he suffered a head injury, and the recovery took him to Greece

Tom Daly’s husband said he suffered a head injury, and the recovery took him to Greece

Roxanne Bacchus September 27, 2022 1 min read

Olympic gold medalist diver Tom Dalyscreenwriter’s husband, Dustin Lance BlackHe says he is recovering from a serious head injury that doctors told him to “shut down his brain” in order to recover.

Dustin, best known for writing the 2008 movie “Milk,” shared Monday’s health update on social media, telling people it’s been a month since he “had a serious head injury that put me off duty.”

Waiting for your permission to download Instagram Media.

The DLB says that at first it didn’t show much improvement and “doctors instructed me to shut down my brain in hopes of recovery.” He says Tom took him to the Greek islands this week to make him close his mind.

Dustin has posted plenty of photos of him and Tom in Greece…and says the trip is a step in the right direction for what “was a difficult and terrifying time for a creative genre that relied on what’s in its skull to work. care and love.”

Teddy Edwards

While Dustin did not explain how he suffered a brain injury… he was reportedly punched in the head last month during an argument with Teddy Edwards In a London gay bar.

Dustin says his road to recovery will be “a long one”… but he seems optimistic about the future.

See also  Cuba Gooding Jr.'s Jerry Maguire has pleaded guilty to forcible touching

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Kevin Feige felt it was “too early” to recast Black Panther

September 27, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

The 100 Greatest TV Shows of All Time – Rolling Stone

September 26, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Jim Cornett Praises WWE Up and Comer For ‘Look Like A Star’

September 26, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

1 min read

Tom Daly’s husband said he suffered a head injury, and the recovery took him to Greece

September 27, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

SpaceX rocket over New Hampshire? Residents say what they saw

September 27, 2022 Cheryl Riley
7 min read

Lakers Media takeaway: Pelinka ready to trade first-round picks; Westbrook stresses professionalism

September 27, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Life simulation game Sword and Fairy Inn 2 coming to Switch in late 2022; PS5, Xbox Series, PS4 and Xbox One in early 2023

September 27, 2022 Len Houle