Tom Hanks says he won’t accept the role of a gay man in modern-day Philadelphia

Tom Hanks has opened up about straight performers who play LGBTQ characters, saying he wouldn’t accept a role in such circumstances in current times after winning an Academy Award for his performance of a gay man living with HIV in the 1993 film Philadelphia.

The Oscar winner, 65, speaks with New York Times Magazine Let’s talk Monday, he said, “Can a straight guy do what you did in Philadelphia now?” No, and rightly so.

Hanks portrayed in the film the role of attorney Andrew Beckett, a gay man who was fired from his law firm after his superiors found out details about his personal life.

Latest: Tom Hanks, 65, has opened up about straight performers who play LGBTQ characters, saying he wouldn’t accept a role in such circumstances in current times after winning an Oscar for his performance of a gay man living with HIV in the 1993 film Philadelphia. It was cut in Memphis earlier this month See also Pat Sajak defends 'Wheel of Fortune' contestants amidst ado

He said that “the whole point of Philadelphia wasn’t afraid,” and that “one of the reasons people aren’t afraid of this movie is because it [he] He was playing a gay man.

We’re over that now, and I don’t think people will accept the falsity of a straight guy playing a gay guy.

Hanks added: “It’s not a crime,’ Hanks added. “It’s not surprising that someone would say we’d be asking for more from a movie in the modern world of originality. Do I look like I’m preaching? I do not mean that.

Hanks, who won Academy Awards in 1994 and 1995 for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performances in Philadelphia and Forrest Gump, said both films were at the right time, back then, and you might not be able to make them now, “as they are” would be ridiculed. them and distilling them on social media.

Hanks won an Academy Award for his role as Attorney Andrew Beckett, a gay man who is fired from his law firm after his superiors discover details about his personal life.

Hanks appeared alongside Denzel Washington in the 1993 film Jonathan Deem

Upon accepting his Academy Award for Philadelphia, Hanks opened up about the tragic number of deaths caused by HIV/AIDS.

“I know my work in this case is amplified by the fact that the streets of heaven are so crowded with angels,” Hanks said. We know their names. They number a thousand for each of the red ribbons we’re wearing here tonight. They are finally resting in the warm embrace of the kind Creator for all of us.

A healing embrace cools their fever, cleanses their skin and allows their eyes to see the simple, clear truth and common sense that the benevolent Creator showed us all and was written on paper by the wise, tolerant men of Philadelphia 200 years ago.

Hanks said that “the whole point of Philadelphia wasn’t afraid,” and that “one of the reasons people aren’t afraid of this movie is because it [he] He was playing a gay man

Hanks, who plays Colonel Tom Parker in the new movie Elvis, was on the film’s promotional track

Hanks, who plays Colonel Tom Parker in the new movie Elvis, also spoke with the post about why he hadn’t posted any tweets to his Twitter page in over two years.

“I stopped posting because, #1, I thought it was an empty exercise,” he said. I have enough interest in me. But I’d also post something goofy like, “That’s a pair of shoes I saw in the middle of the street,” and the third comment would be, “F*** you, Hanks.” I don’t know if I want to give this guy a forum.

If the third comment is “F*** you, Obama-loving communist,” it’s like, “You don’t need to do that.”