Tom Sandoval ripped off the skeptics, says Raquel Levis at the mental health facility

Tom Sandoval He shreds all who doubt his sincerity Raquel Levis“Mental health treatments… it’s really getting help and it’s not at a fancy spa,” he says.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star called two of his former classmates by name Tuesday, ripped Peter Madrigal And Dinah Kathan To question Raquel’s whereabouts.

Tom was in Van Nuys and grew agitated when the paparazzi asked him if he’d seen Raquel in Arizona… Tom says she’s in a mental health facility that doesn’t allow visitors or phones.





TMZ.com

There’s been speculation online that Raquel is actually at the Miraval Resort & Spa in Arizona… but Tom says it’s all BS and he seems pretty annoyed by all the rumours.

Tom says he went to a resort for some R&R and solo time in the aftermath of “Scandoval,” but he’s adamant that Raquel doesn’t live in a fancy resort and he really is. Get help She needs.

Remember… Tom Miraval swipe Last week after the resort’s social media team played with speculation he would be there, perhaps to see Raquel.

Tom and Raquel have received a lot of backlash since the cheating scandal rocked the show and burst His 9-year relationship with Ariana Madix …and both struggle to maintain their sanity, with Raquel seeking treatment for the repercussions.