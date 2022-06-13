Tony Award 2022 Winners: The Complete List

The Tony Awards They are back at Radio City Music Hall for the first time since June 2019. The awards ceremony, which honors plays and musicals that took place on Broadway and resumed their traditional calendar after a prolonged pandemic disruption, honors work that opened on Broadway between February 20, 2020 and May 4, 2022. (“Girl From the North Country” opened on March 5, 2020, just a week before theaters closed due to the pandemic.)
Ariana Debus, the former Broadway student turned Oscar, hosted the three-hour segment of the Tony Awards on CBS, which was preceded by a one-hour segment hosted by Darren Criss and Julianne Hough on Paramount+. “A Strange Loop” won Best Musical, and “The Lehman Trilogy” took home the award for Best Play at a glittering gala in celebration of Broadway’s comeback. Miles Frost won his first Tony as Best Leading Actor in a Musical for “MJ,” his Broadway debut (and professional acting). And there were performances from some of the past year’s most notable musicals: “Company,” “A Girl from the North Country” and “Paradise Square,” among others.
A full list of winners is below.
Best choreography
Christopher Weldon , “MJ”
best orchestra
Simon Hill “Girl from the North”
Special Tony Lifetime Achievement Award
Angela Lansbury
Isabel Stevenson Award
Robert E. Wankel
Tony Award for Regional Theater
Court Theater (Chicago)
Special Tony Award
James C. Nicola
Tony honors excellence in theater
Asian American Performers Action Alliance
Broadway for everyone
Feinstein’s / 54 below
Emily Greshman
United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, IATSE
