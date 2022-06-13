Tony Award 2022 Winners: The Complete List

Ariana Debus, the former Broadway student turned Oscar, hosted the three-hour segment of the Tony Awards on CBS, which was preceded by a one-hour segment hosted by Darren Criss and Julianne Hough on Paramount+. “A Strange Loop” won Best Musical, and “The Lehman Trilogy” took home the award for Best Play at a glittering gala in celebration of Broadway’s comeback. Miles Frost won his first Tony as Best Leading Actor in a Musical for “MJ,” his Broadway debut (and professional acting). And there were performances from some of the past year’s most notable musicals: “Company,” “A Girl from the North Country” and “Paradise Square,” among others.