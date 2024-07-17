Top 5 Kindle Deals on Prime Day — Plus More Amazon Devices (2024)

It’s that time again. Amazon Prime Day is back. And among the thousands of discounted items, from essentials to the oddball, there are deep discounts on a wide range of Amazon devices, including Prime Day Kindle deals that you won’t see anywhere else in the year. Savvy shoppers know that Amazon Prime Day is usually the best time to score a deal on a new Fire tablet or streaming stick. We’ve rounded up the best deals on our favorite Kindles, streaming sticks, and tablets. Don’t see anything you like? Don’t forget to check out our ongoing Prime Day coverage on our live blog , as well as our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals.

We test products throughout the year and then carefully select these deals. We will update this guide periodically throughout the sale.

Special offers from WIRED

If you purchase something using links in our stories, we may earn a commission. This helps support our journalism. Learn more.

Top 5 Amazon Appliance Deals

I was a Paperback until I tried the first Kindle, and now you can’t take it off my hands. The Paperwhite is the best Kindle and our favorite e-reader overall. You have to pay an extra $20 to get rid of the lock screen ads, but they don’t interfere with reading if you don’t want to spend the extra. There are two main versions of the Paperwhite—the basic and the Signature Edition (8/10, WIRED Recommends), which comes with 32GB of storage over 16GB, wireless charging, and auto-adjustable backlighting. There’s also Children’s version With case, one year subscription Amazon Kids+and a 2-year no-questions-asked replacement warranty. The Paperwhite hasn’t been updated since 2021 and we’re not sure when a new one will be released, but mine still works like it did on day one. We think it’s still safe to buy one.

The Paperwhite is best for reading. The Scribe (8/10, WIRED Recommended), with its 10.2-inch screen, is designed for writing and drawing, too. It’s essentially a Kindle-like device, so reading is smooth, and there’s no lag while writing. Professional artists will want something better, but using it felt natural. That said, the Scribe is very expensive, and the screen is too big. Premium Pen EditionThe Kindle costs $30 and has an eraser on one end. You can’t write directly on the pages of a book, since the Kindle relies on sticky notes, and it’s not waterproof.

Overall, we prefer Roku streaming devices, but if you tend to watch a lot of Amazon Prime content, get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Anyone can use it, of course, but it clearly heavily promotes Prime content. It has 16GB of storage, which should be enough for all your streaming apps and games. You can pull up your security camera feed and ask Alexa to do things like order a pizza.

Amazon also has its own line of tablets, and in our guide, we specifically recommend that you don’t buy one unless it’s Prime Day. Fire tablets are mostly bad, but if all you plan to do is watch Amazon content and do basic work tasks like email, they’re reasonably capable and frighteningly affordable. The Fire HD 10 is our favorite of the bunch, with a 1080p screen and 3GB of RAM so it can watch videos and browse a bunch of tabs. As with Kindles, you’ll have to pay an extra $15 to get rid of lock screen ads. 32GB and 64GB models are available.

The Amazon Echo Show 8 has been our favorite Alexa smart display for generations, and the 2023 version is another winner. It sits perfectly between the small five-inch Show 5 and the full-sized Show 10, offering an attractive display that’s big enough for easy interaction without taking up too much desk space. You can check the weather, video chat, add up to three media widgets, and more, all with Alexa ready to help. It’s a bit pricey at full cost, but this sale makes the Show 8 a great fit for anyone looking for a smart assistant that does a little bit of everything.Ryan Wanyata

More offers on Amazon devices