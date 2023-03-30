Top 5 rare animals you can see in the wild

Nature is a real treasure trove of incredible animal species, some of which are extremely rare and unknown to the general public. In this article, we will find out You might be lucky enough to see the top 5 rare animals in their natural habitat. From bees to dolphins to animals, get ready to be amazed by these fascinating creatures.

1. Wallace’s Bee (Megachyl Pluto)

This giant, solitary bee species was rediscovered in 2019 after not being seen for nearly 40 years. It is named after the British entomologist Alfred Russel Wallace who discovered it in Indonesia in 1858. i’Wallace the bee It is the largest bee known, with a wingspan of up to 6 centimeters and massive mandibles that allow it to manipulate wood resin to build its nest.

How to recognize it?

The Wallace bee is distinguished by its impressive size, black body with yellow bands on the abdomen, and dark wings. Although rare, it can be found in the tropical rainforests of some Indonesian islands such as the North Moluccas and Sulawesi.

2. Irrawaddy Dolphin (Orcaella brevorostris)

Distributed in the waters of Southeast Asia, The Irrawaddy Dolphin A rare species of cetacean, its total population is estimated at less than 7,000 individuals. This dolphin is distinguished from other species by its rounded forehead and very short dorsal fin. It mainly lives in the fresh and brackish waters of major Asian rivers such as the Irrawaddy in Burma, the Mekong in Indochina, and the Ganges-Brahmaputra in India and Bangladesh.

It is better to protect them to ensure their survival

There are many threats to this species: water pollution, illegal fishing and degradation of their natural habitat. To ensure their survival, conservation and protection measures have been taken in various countries where they live, especially in Cambodia where they have been considered a protected species since 1997.

3. Chayola deer (Pseudoryx nghetinhensis)

Nicknamed the “Asian Unicorn” because of its slender, curved hornssaola deer An extremely rare species discovered in 1992 in the Annamese Mountains, which are spread between Vietnam and Laos. It is difficult to give an accurate estimate of the number of people left, but it is likely to be only a few dozen to a few hundred.

Habitat threatened by deforestation

The main threat to this species is the massive destruction of natural habitats caused by deforestation and illegal logging. In addition, they are victims of poaching due to the value of their horns on the black market. Conservation efforts are underway to protect this species, including the creation of nature reserves and support for local communities to protect their environment.

4. Cacabo (Strycops haproptylus)

Originally from New Zealand, The Kakabo A flightless night parrot and considered one of the rarest bird species in the world. It is distinguished by its carrying capacity (up to 4 kg), its green and yellow feathers and its terrestrial behavior. In 2021, fewer than 210 individuals remain, all of which are closely monitored by specific conservation programs.

Very long lifespan

The kakapo has an exceptional lifespan for a bird: it can live over 60 years! Unfortunately, this long life is not enough to ensure the survival of the species, whose reproduction is very complex and depends on specific environmental factors.

5. Purple Frog (Nasigabatrachus sahyatrensis)

Discovered in 2003 in the Western Ghats in India, the Purple frog A unique species that surprises with its unusual appearance: it has a spherical body covered with purple and grainy skin, as well as a pointed nose. It spends most of its life underground and breeds only during the rainy season.

An ecosystem to protect

This endemic species of the tropical rainforests of the Western Ghats is threatened by the destruction of its natural habitat due to agricultural expansion, mining and construction of dams. Conservation efforts are particularly focused on the protection of these fragile ecosystems, which are essential for the survival of many rare or threatened animal and plant species.

In short

Wallace bee: The largest bee rediscovered in 2019 in Indonesia

Irrawaddy Dolphin: A rare cetacean that lives in major Asian rivers

Saola antelope: Nicknamed the “Asiatic unicorn”, it lives in the Annamese Mountains

Kakapo: A nocturnal and terrestrial parrot native to New Zealand

Violet Tree Frog: A species native to the tropical rainforests of the Western Ghats in India

These rare and fascinating animals remind us of the incredible diversity of terrestrial wildlife and the importance of protecting their natural habitat to ensure their survival. If you have the opportunity to visit the areas where they live, keep your eyes open and remember the golden rule: respect and protect their environment so that these wonders of nature will continue to amaze us for a long time.