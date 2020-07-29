Top rated Glove products and solutions banned by New Zealand’s biggest supermarket chain

KUALA LUMPUR (July 29): Foodstuffs, New Zealand’s biggest retail grocery organisation, claimed Major Glove Corp Bhd’s goods will stay off its shelves until the glove maker satisfies its ethical benchmarks in rubber glove output, Newsroom reported currently.

Newsroom, quoting Foodstuffs head of company affairs and company social duty Antoinette Laird, described that the Foodstuffs supermarket chain experienced pulled Prime Glove’s disposable rubber gloves off its shelves while investigating whether or not they may have been made in slave-like performing circumstances.

“New Zealand’s most important grocery store chain is also examining the gloves currently being worn in-retailer by its team after allegations of migrant labour abuse at two Malaysian Best Glove factories,” Newsroom noted.

More to occur

Study also:

Top Glove and Hartalega scale new heights as buyers keep on to show adore for rubber glove shares

Prime Glove, Hartalega, Supermax slump as buyers choose gain