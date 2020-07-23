Tops unveils new grocery store format in Bangkok

Bangkok’s Tops Industry Westgate has undergone a significant renovation designed to position the grocery store as the “most total quality life-style supermarket in Thailand”.

The revamp functions six “magnet” zones introducing extra than 40,000 globally sourced merchandise and targeted on meeting a broad selection of focus on client developments, in a go to match Central Plaza Westgate’s possess development options and ambitions to come to be a Western Bangkok shopping hub. The zones contain a bakery, wellbeing food retail outlet, intercontinental snacks marketplace, a beauty and way of life zone, a dine-in area and a pet add-ons shop. The renovation also attributes a farmers’ sector.

“The total transformation of Tops Market place Westgate is element of our tactic to move our small business forward to meet switching client developments,” stated Central Food items Retail COO Sujita Phengoun. “We purpose to elevate the purchasing expertise by supplying a premium way of living supermarket for our consumers to delight in a new practical experience and have a lot more pleasurable though procuring.

“Tops Current market Westgate is a blueprint shop for our quality way of living supermarkets in 2020, supplying the most complete products and solutions and providers in Thailand. There are 6 new zones which will serve as magnets that attract all buyer teams. The renovation is in line with the expansion and amplified getting energy of consumers in Western Bangkok, and resonates with Central Westgate’s strategies to increase our customer base in eight provinces … in get to be the range 1 spot in Western Bangkok.”

Tops Market Westgate also features a fresh new-food items zone, a parenting zone, a style zone and a promotions zone.