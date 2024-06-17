Tori Husky and Regan Smith are No. 3 and No. 5 on the list of the 100 greatest aviation artists of all time, but Smith misses Paris.

2024 US Olympic Trials

Women’s 100 butterfly – final

World record: 55.18, Gretchen Walsh (USA) – 2024 US Olympic Trials

American record: 55.18, Gretchen Walsh – 2024 US Olympic Trials

US Open record: 55.18, Gretchen Walsh (USA) – 2024 US Olympic Trials

World junior record: 56.20, Claire Corzan (USA) – 2021 TAC Titans Premier Invitational

2021 US Olympic Trials Champion: Tori Hosk 55.66

2024 Olympic qualifying time: 57.92

Gretchen Walsh (NAC), 55.31 Tori Hosk (AAC), 55.52 Regan Smith (Texla), 55.62 Claire Corzan (TAC-NC), 57.47 Kelly bash (Texla), 57.72 Beata Nelson (UN-Wisconsin), 57.80 Lily Nordmann (alto), 57.92 Emma Sticklin (TXLA), 58.44

The women’s 100 fly final at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Qualifiers lived up to the hype, with some of the fastest times in history undone. World record holder Gretchen Walsh She was the winner, clocking a time of 55.31, just 0.13 seconds off the record she set on Saturday night. Its time was also the second fastest in history. She qualified for her first ever Olympics at that time.

Behind Walsh in second place was Tori Hosk, which fell 0.12 seconds off her best time of 55.64, which had been the previous American record before the trials. She rises to become the third fastest player of all time, behind Walsh and Sarah Sjostrom. Huskey will likely qualify for her second straight Olympics in the 100 fly.

But the craziest story from this race is a story Regan Smith, who ran a best of 55.62 to become the fifth-fastest athlete ever, yet finished third to miss the Olympic team in the event. Smith still has plenty of chances to qualify for Paris, as she is the favorite to win the 200 fly and both backstroke events, but for her to miss the 100 fly so quickly is a testament to the sheer American depth in the event. .

Smith’s previous best time was 55.92, set during the semifinals of the Olympic Trials. She entered the meet with a personal best of 56.26 a month ago. Smith was all smiles after the race, having spent a lot of time with her best events coming up.

Best Performance Ever, Women’s 100m Butterfly (LCM):

Gretchen WalshUnited States – 55.18 (2024) Sarah SjostromSweden – 55.48 (2016) Tori HoskUnited States – 55.52 (2024) Maggie MacNeil, Canada – 55.59 (2021) Regan SmithUnited States – 55.62 (2024)

On Sunday night, Walsh was 0.25 seconds faster than setting her world record, but 0.38 seconds slower on her return home. She was by far the fastest of the top three finishers in the first 50, but Smith had the quickest back half, posting a sub-29 split in her closing 50.

Split comparison:

Gretchen Walsh2024 US Olympic Trials semifinals Gretchen Walsh2024 US Olympic Trials Finals Tori Hosk2024 US Olympic Trials Finals Regan Smith2024 US Olympic Trials Finals 50 m 25.45 25.20 25.93 26.68 100 m 29.73 30.11 29.59 28.94 the total 55.18 55.31 55.52 55.62

With Hosek and Welch making Paris the fastest active swimmers in the 100 fly, the Americans have a very strong chance of taking gold in the event.