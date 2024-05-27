Tornadoes and storms leave 22 dead as East Coast faces severe weather

Severe weather that stretched across the Midwest and East Coast on Monday disrupted the plans of millions of Americans trying to return home after a busy weekend that was expected to break records for Memorial Day travel. The unrest came in the wake of storms and hurricanes that killed at least 22 people in the south and left hundreds of thousands without power.

Flights at airports from Atlanta to Boston experienced delays and ground stops as severe weather, including heavy rain, wind and potentially damaging hail, moved into much of the eastern United States Monday afternoon and evening.

Parts of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania were under a severe storm watch until late Monday. Tornado watch It was issued for an area extending from northern Maryland to eastern North Carolina, including Washington, D.C Higher temperatures and more thunderstorms are expected in Texas and the southern Plains on Tuesday, including the potential for hail and strong winds.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said they worked with airlines to plan for weather disruptions expected over Memorial Day weekend. On Friday, 2.9 million people Screened at US airports— a record for a single day, the Transportation Security Administration said.