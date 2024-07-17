TORONTO, Canada: Drake shares video of mansion submerged in water as heavy rain hits city





CNN

—



Canadian rapper Drake posted a video of himself walking around in what appears to be a lake filled with water. Toronto New York City was hit by a heavy rain storm that caused widespread flooding and power outages on Tuesday.

“This better be an espresso martini” Drake Instagram joke Alongside a video of dark brown water flowing into a room. Drake’s home, known as “The Embassy,” is located in Toronto’s upscale Bridle Path neighborhood.

More rain fell in a four-hour period Tuesday in Canada’s largest city than Toronto’s average rainfall for July, flooding city streets, closing highways and subway stations and leaving tens of thousands of people without power.

More than 97 mm (about 3.82 inches) of rain was recorded at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, Airport Books Tuesday AfternoonTuesday also broke the previous rainfall record on July 16, which was set in 1941 when 25.9 millimeters (1 inch) fell at the airport, the newspaper reported.

Richard Lutens/Toronto Star/Getty Images Heavy rains hit Toronto, stranding motorists on July 16, 2024.

Record-breaking storms have wreaked havoc across the Caribbean and parts of North America this summer. Hurricane Beryl — the oldest Category 5 hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic — caused widespread damage in Grenada and Jamaica this month, killing at least nine people, before causing major damage in Indonesia. It caused flooding, rain and winds in Texas.

Hurricane Beryl knocked out power to more than 2.5 million homes and killed at least eight people in Texas and Louisiana.

Toronto Fire Services said it handled nearly 1,700 calls for service and dispatched nearly 500 incidents between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, According to a statement posted on the X website,including more than 50 elevator rescues and more than 20 people who needed to be rescued from cars and buildings as a result of the heavy rains.

The storm caused power outages for 167,000 Toronto Hydro customers at one point, according to Update from the city.

Pictures showed cars floating on a highway east of the city, and rainwater seeping through the roof of the municipal building. The Toronto Star reported. Meanwhile, a pedestrian tunnel linking air travellers to the city’s Billy Bishop Airport, which is located on an island, was flooded. The airport said on its website:

Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star/Getty Images A pedestrian avoids being sprayed with water from a passing car in downtown Toronto, July 16, 2024.

Scientists have long warned that extreme weather events affecting countries around the world are becoming increasingly common as the climate crisis accelerates.

“We really have to get serious about climate change, because days like this are going to be more frequent,” Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said in a speech. Press Conference.

Toronto’s aging infrastructure makes it more vulnerable to flooding, Zhao added.