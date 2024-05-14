May 15, 2024

Tottenham player ratings vs Manchester City – Dragosin and Bentancur impress as Son misses big chance

Joy Love May 15, 2024

Tottenham Hotspur lost to Manchester City 2-0, despite a good performance in the Premier League on Tuesday evening.

Tottenham were facing Pep Guardiola’s in-form side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, knowing that two wins from their remaining two matches would force Aston Villa to win their final match against an in-form Crystal Palace in order to stop Postecoglou’s side. From fourth place and qualification for the Champions League,

There was also another side to things: while a City win would take the visitors one step closer to lifting the Premier League trophy for a fourth successive year, a Spurs win or draw would hand the initiative to their north London rivals Arsenal on the final day. .

Postecoglou was without Yves Bissouma for the final two games of the season due to a knee injury, while Richarlison’s calf injury means his season is also over. The Australian brought in Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur as well as Radu Dragosin with Pape Matar Sarr playing as a false nine.

The hosts played well for most of the first hour of the game, but found themselves trailing when Kevin De Bruyne fired a low ball across the six-yard box for Erling Haaland to slot home.

Tottenham had more chances, including a big one when Son Heung-min raced wide, but it was City who doubled their lead when Pedro Boro brought down Jeremy Doku in the Spurs penalty area and Haaland saved the resulting penalty.

