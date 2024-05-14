Tottenham player ratings vs Manchester City – Dragosin and Bentancur impress as Son misses big chance

Tottenham Hotspur lost to Manchester City 2-0, despite a good performance in the Premier League on Tuesday evening.

Tottenham were facing Pep Guardiola’s in-form side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, knowing that two wins from their remaining two matches would force Aston Villa to win their final match against an in-form Crystal Palace in order to stop Postecoglou’s side. From fourth place and qualification for the Champions League,

There was also another side to things: while a City win would take the visitors one step closer to lifting the Premier League trophy for a fourth successive year, a Spurs win or draw would hand the initiative to their north London rivals Arsenal on the final day. .

Postecoglou was without Yves Bissouma for the final two games of the season due to a knee injury, while Richarlison’s calf injury means his season is also over. The Australian brought in Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur as well as Radu Dragosin with Pape Matar Sarr playing as a false nine.

The hosts played well for most of the first hour of the game, but found themselves trailing when Kevin De Bruyne fired a low ball across the six-yard box for Erling Haaland to slot home.

Tottenham had more chances, including a big one when Son Heung-min raced wide, but it was City who doubled their lead when Pedro Boro brought down Jeremy Doku in the Spurs penalty area and Haaland saved the resulting penalty.

Here are the Tottenham players’ ratings from the match:

Guglielmo Vicario

He made a great save on Foden’s shot after Hojbjerg was cut down. He then blocked a powerful shot from De Bruyne but could not do much about Haaland’s shot from close range. The Norwegian then sent him in the wrong direction with a penalty kick. 7

Pedro Porro

A busy night on his wing but it ended with a drive on Doku scoring the penalty and City’s second goal. 6

Christian Romero

He played well for most of the match, but sent a powerful pass past Foden that led to City’s goal at the beginning of the second half. 7

Radu Dragocin

He made an excellent tackle on Haaland in the 18th minute after chasing down and then another great header from Silva’s shot, although the Spaniard was later flagged for offside. The Roman still celebrated the excellent moment such as the goal as Vicario did. He continued to perform well for most of the match and will have the opportunity to play next season. This was a very good showing against top competitors. 8

Mickey van de Ven

He played as a left-back and did not get the best out of him. He also looked tired within the half-hour, waving one attempted pass to him. 6

Rodrigo Bentancur

He almost opened the scoring with a shot from outside the City penalty area after a smooth move. It was one of his best performances this season, but he received a yellow card that prevented him from challenging Foden in the build-up to City’s goal. He came out soon after and took out his frustrations on his dugout bench. 8

Pierre-Emile Hojberg

Cut the ball straight to Foden for a great first-half chance. He worked hard but gifted City another chance in the second half with a loose pass. 5

James Madison

Another performance that showed he is back on track after a difficult couple of months with lots of movement and good use of the ball. 7

Brennan Johnson

He blocked a shot in the City penalty area after a good move by Tottenham. It wasn’t his most effective play but he pressed well and did so for the move that led to Son getting a big chance. 6

Good rain door

He had a busy role as the Liar Nine and had worked hard in a dual role before leaving. 7

Son Heung-min

He covered a lot of ground and had a great chance to equalize in the 85th minute when he raced wide but smashed his low shot past Ortega. 6

Submarines

Diane Kulusevski

He came in and caused a lot of problems for City, and almost put the ball between Ortega’s legs. 7

Giovani Lo Celso

He came on for the final 10 minutes to add some legs in the midfield. nothing

Oliver Skip





Power has also been added in the middle of the park. nothing

Mickey Moore





What a moment for the 16-year-old, as he made his Premier League debut 10 minutes into extra time. Hopefully the first of many. nothing

