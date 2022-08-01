August 2, 2022

Tour de Martinique 2022 in round skiffs: Robertle Rosette / Orange Caribe win

Rusty Knowles August 1, 2022 1 min read

The first stage of the Tour de Martinique of Round Skiffs was won by the Rosette / Orange Caribbean Skiff crew in Robert Bay. Rosette leads the general classification.

Skiffs Rosette / Orange Carabi and Sarah / Auto Distribution got off to a great start as they departed Walklin at 10.05am. On the other hand, Ufr / Chanflor is blocked by a competitor and admits a relatively significant delay compared to the two leading skiffs.

As they passed the first float, Rosette Orange was in 3rd place ahead of Carabi Sara / Auto Distribution and Ufr / Sanflor who dropped out of the peloton.

All three presented themselves in the same order as they passed the second float on the Islet Madame.

After 1h 57 of the race, the third float does not change the classification, the three skiffs form with the usual wind, but they gradually weaken.

A fourth float was first sent by Rosette Orange Caraïbe, which was successful upon arrival at Robert Bay.

1 Caribbean Orange Rosette in 2 hours 7′ 48″

2 Sara / Self Delivery 1’36”

3 Ufr/ Sanflor 1′ 58″

4 Gfa Caribbean 7’35”

5 William Sarin / Miltis 7’47”

6 Appaloosa / Vito / Ho-Hyo-Hen 7’55”

7 Elise / Madiana 8’19″…

See all rankings

Tomorrow, stage 2 between Robert and Trinidad going to Caravelle.

