Tour the famous ‘Pillars of Creation’ with stunning new 3D views from Hubble and JWST (video)

In 1995, the Hubble Space Telescope released images of the Pillars of Creation, stunning sparkling clouds of interstellar dust and gas that are where stars are born.

Now, merge the data from Hubble And the James Webb Space Telescope NASA has released a stunning 3D visualization of cosmic structures in both visible and infrared light.

“By flying through and between the columns, viewers can experience their 3D structure and see how different they look in Hubble’s visible light show versus Webb’s infrared light show,” says lead visualization scientist Frank Summers. He said in a statement .

“The contrast helps them understand why there is more than one space telescope to observe different sides of the same object,” he continued.

This image is a mosaic of visible light and infrared images of the same frame from the Pillars of Creation visualization. The 3D model of the columns created for the visualization sequence is shown alternating in the Hubble Space Telescope version (visible light) and the Webb Space Telescope version (infrared light). (Image credit: Greg Bacon (STScI), Ralph Crawford (STScI), Joseph DePasquale (STScI), Leah Hostak (STScI), Christian Nieves (STScI), Joseph Olmstead (STScI), Alyssa Pagan (STScI), Frank Summers (STScI), NASA Learning Scientist)

the Pillars of creation , It is located about 5,700 light-years from Earth, and consists of cold molecular hydrogen and dust. Due to strong winds and radiation from nearby hot stars, the columns began to be stripped of their contents. Long, finger-like structures can be seen emerging from the top of the columns, and they are larger than ours Solar System .

Inside these structures, hydrogen and dust collapse gravitationally to form new, nascent stars. These new stars will add to the ongoing dispersion of material within the columns. The longest columns span 3 Light years From top to bottom – three-quarters of the distance between the Sun and our nearest star.

The newly released video is based on observational data collected for a study conducted by Anna McLeod of Durham University in England, who also served as a scientific advisor for the visualization project.

The Pillars of Creation in the Eagle Nebula, imaged by the James Webb Space Telescope’s Mid-Infrared Camera. (Image credits: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, J. DePasquale (STScI), A. Pagan (STScI))

“When we combine observations from NASA space telescopes across different wavelengths of light, we expand our understanding of… Universe Mark Clampin, director of the Astrophysics Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington, said:

“The Pillars of Creation region continues to provide us with new insights that refine our understanding of how stars form,” Clampin added. “Now, with this new visualization, everyone can experience this rich and captivating landscape in a new way.”

During the visualization process, viewers can catch glimpses of the stars in different stages of formation. For example, at the top of the central column, viewers can see a compact, nascent protostar, which is bright red when viewed in infrared light. Near the top of the left column is a diagonal jet of material being ejected from a newborn star, although viewers cannot see the star itself. At the end of the left column’s “fingers”, viewers can see a newly formed glowing star.