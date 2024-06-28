June 28, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Tour the famous ‘Pillars of Creation’ with stunning new 3D views from Hubble and JWST (video)

Tour the famous ‘Pillars of Creation’ with stunning new 3D views from Hubble and JWST (video)

Cheryl Riley June 28, 2024 3 min read

In 1995, the Hubble Space Telescope released images of the Pillars of Creation, stunning sparkling clouds of interstellar dust and gas that are where stars are born.

Now, merge the data from Hubble And the James Webb Space TelescopeNASA has released a stunning 3D visualization of cosmic structures in both visible and infrared light.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The discovery of strange and unexpected structures floating above Jupiter’s Great Red Spot

June 27, 2024 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Boeing Starliner: Why are astronauts still in space?

June 26, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

China’s lunar probe returns to Earth with the world’s first samples from the far side of the moon

June 25, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Michael Jackson was more than $500 million in debt when he died

June 28, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Tour the famous ‘Pillars of Creation’ with stunning new 3D views from Hubble and JWST (video)

June 28, 2024 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

Warriors trade draft pick to Thunder for Lindy Waters III – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

June 28, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Google SMS RCS conversations with iPhones have some quirks

June 28, 2024 Len Houle