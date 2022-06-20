Toy Caves is a free six color game that will take your day

screenshot : Ismael Rodriguez / Kotaku

There is a reason to subscribe to Itch.io feeds for some developers. Ismael Rodriguez is a perfect examplewho was released wonderful under the ocean last year. In my emails a new and free update has been released Game, Cavers gameAnd I’m very happy with that.

Created to jam the constant itching game, Lost Impact GamesAnd the Cavers game Take ropes swing physics under the ocean (which you should Get it now!), and instead of submitting As oxygen tubes, this time he uses them as a link between two pixel letters, working together to explore the cave system.

Don’t be fooled by the incredibly simplistic presentation. (Not rented because it’s cool either.) This is a game to enjoy right away, but master as you play. every hour The character has a choice, and you can switch between them with their alternating twists. Once you control one of them, you can then move it around platform style, including jumping over walls due to what I decided were very spiky shoes. The other is pulled from behind by rope.

However, clamp one in place with pliers, and the other can then swing somewhat improbably on the rope, allowing it to be tossed around the caves, squeezing the pickaxe into another wall. And so you begin having the two characters work together to navigate their way through pits, avoid spikes, and negotiate majestically through the rooms of the cave.

It’s in the art of the trapeze where perfection comes in. It can technically run on the console, but I have some real issues with getting the jump to work properly, so I’d suggest sticking with the mouse/keyboard controls. Here, you move them with WASD, and it will take some practice to get the rope swing controls right. Once you do, wow, it’s a pleasure to play, switching skillfully between the two to remove obstacles, climb up poles, and avoid those pesky pink spikes.

screenshot : Ismael Rodriguez / Kotaku

Most of the game levels are set in dimly lit caves, but they get brighter in the area you’re exploring in your game. This creates some pretty nice effects on the six – Colorful scenes, and it also adds an extra element of exploration, where you want to make sure you know what you’re jumping towards. (However, the game is very forgiving, with infinite lives, and a checkpoint on every screen.) Doing so pushes you toward the rope experience, and some really great success moments.

Each area also has an optional coin to collect, which is placed in a place that requires additional complexity maneuvers. I was very pleased with myself when I found out how To lower a character into a hole over a hole of nails to collect one gold trinket.

This is a ridiculously strong game for a week Enter the game jam! Also for one free. However, being Itch.io, you can of course choose to pay for it if you can. I recommend it. There is a fun hour of fun here, if you take your time and get all the coins. I am very pleased to discover this.