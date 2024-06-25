June 25, 2024

Train service to and from New York Penn Station has been suspended during the evening rush hour

Cheryl Riley June 25, 2024 2 min read

New Jersey transit service in and out of Penn Station was temporarily suspended during rush hour Monday evening — the fourth time in less than a week that commuters have experienced delays and cancellations.

NJ Transit cited “Amtrak overhead wire problems in one of the Hudson River tunnels” for another travel issue at the massive downtown Manhattan transit hub before resuming service around 7:30 p.m., the agency said in a series of tweets.

However, passengers will have to deal with delays of up to 60 minutes, according to the agency.

Trains were initially diverted to Hoboken during the service outage.

Train service in Pennsylvania was slowed last Tuesday due to a train disruption, while equipment problems left passengers stranded on Thursday and again Friday as temperatures rose.

The agency blamed faulty electrical wiring for the snags late in the week.

The service problems are reminiscent of the so-called “Summer of Hell” in 2017, when passengers faced travel nightmare after nightmare in Pennsylvania — with Amtrak’s power supply failing.

Amtrak and NJ Transit have long pointed fingers at each other — officials blaming delays and suspended service on both agencies’ crumbling equipment and outdated wiring.

