Training Notes: Vogel, Rockets, Nets, Pacers

the suns He filled their vacant coaching position after the Sixers were hired nick nurseBut the sources say Duane Rankin from the Arizona Republic that Frank Vogel He was the first choice in Phoenix all along. Nurse interviewed with the Suns and was among five finalists for the job, along with Vogel, a Suns assistant coach Kevin YoungKings assistant Jordi Fernandez and former Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers.

after class Monty Williams After being knocked down in the second round, Phoenix was interested in finding someone with tournament experience, according to Rankin, which is why Vogel, Nurse, and Rivers were approached. Fogle has capitalized on his reputation as a solid defensive coach, as the Suns are determined to improve this end of the field. The five finalists met with the team owner Matt Ashpia and President of Basketball Operations and General Manager James JonesRankin adds.

Vogel becomes the frontrunner for the position after a great interview, Tweets James Gambador from Arizona State Sports 98.7 FM. reports it Devin Booker The pressure on Young to get the head coaching job is “excessive,” Gambadoro adds (Twitter link). Young chose to stay with the team as an assistant coach. Gambadoro also disputes a report that Phoenix offered the job to a nurse (Twitter link).

