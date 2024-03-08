“Traitors” is crowned the winner of the second season over the peacock

peacock

Spoiler alert: This article contains winner details Traitors Season 2.

Traitors The winning season culminated tonight on Peacock after a season of murders, betrayals and banishments.

As the end enters, believers are revealed The Real Housewives of Atlanta It stars Phaedra Parks as the traitor, leaving Kate Chastain as the final traitor of the season.

The Faithful still in the game in the final episode of the season included Sherri Whitfield, Sandra Diaz-Twain, Mercedes “MJ” Javid, Triscilla Cannatella, and Chris “CT” Tamburello.

In the end, it was up to the faithful to continue uncovering the traitors, not knowing how many people were left in the game. Since Chastain is the final traitor in the game, she had to do one last killing and went to her fellow Bravo star Whitfield because she thought it would remove suspicion on her.

However, the remaining faithful kept one line Chastain said during Parks' banishment that left her on everyone's radar. Chastain described Parks as “selfish” and that was enough to raise suspicions about him Below deck alum he worked with Married to medicine a star.

The remaining faithful had one last chance to add more money to the pot in the Treasure Trail amounting to $208,100 for the winner or winners of the game.

In the final roundtable, the remaining contestants thought Diaz-Twin was a traitor and kicked her out of the game.

MJ, CT, Chastain, and Cannatella were the finalists but before the match ended they had the opportunity to vote out someone if they thought there was still a traitor among them. MJ, CT and Cannatella banded together to keep Chastain out of the game, revealing the game's final traitor.

There are only three players left and they are all loyal, and if the game ends there, all three can share the grand prize. However, CT and Cannatella, both the challenge Fame, I thought, there was another traitor left. CT voted for MJ as a traitor and Cannatella voted for CT, while MJ voted for Cannatella.

With the votes tied, the remaining players had to vote again with CT voting for MJ again, MJ voting for Cannatella and Cannatella changing her vote for MJ and getting kicked out Shah of the sunset Najma bans her from the prize box.

CT and Cannatella eventually announced that they were loyal and would now share the prize fund as the winners of Season 2.