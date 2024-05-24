Travis Kelce breaks silence on Harrison Butker after Kansas City Chiefs teammate says women are destined to be housewives

Written by Jack Besants





Travis Kelce has broken his silence on Kansas City Chiefs teammate Harrison Butker’s controversial speech in which he said women are destined to be housewives.

Butker sparked widespread outrage with a 20-minute speech at Benedictine College in Kansas, where he directly addressed female graduates and told them to be passionate about the “vocation” of being a homemaker, using his wife as an example.

Now, speaking on the latest episode of New Heights, Kelsey – who was taping the show from Europe, where he is joining girlfriend Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour – addressed the backlash against his bandmate.

“I cherish him as a teammate. I think Pat (Mahomes – Chiefs quarterback) said it best when he’s a great person and a great teammate,” he said.

He treated his family and the family she provided for him with nothing but respect and kindness. This is how he treats everyone.

“When it comes to his opinions and what he said in St. Benedict’s first letter, those are his opinions. I can’t say I agree with most of them or any of them except for his love for his family and his children.

“And I don’t think I should judge him by his views, especially his religious views, on how to live life, and that’s not who I am.”

“I grew up in a beautiful environment of different social classes, different religions, different races and ethnicities, and that’s why I love Cleveland Heights.

He showed me a wide range, a broad view of many different walks of life. I appreciated each of these people for different reasons and never felt like I needed to judge them for their beliefs.

“My mother and father provided for my family, and my mother and father made the house what it was. They were incredible to be there every day of my life.

I think that was a beautiful upbringing for me. Now I don’t think everyone has to do it the way my parents did, but I sure do thank my parents and love my parents for being able to provide for the home and make it what it was.

“I’m not the same person without both of them being the same in my life.”

Jason Kelce also said he disagreed with Butker but criticized the level of backlash. A petition calling for Butker to be cut down by chiefs has been signed by thousands.

In response to Travis, he said: “It’s always great to hear from people who really know more than a group of people’s reaction to comments without meeting the guy.”

“I think my teammates’ reactions, Andy Reid’s reaction – you learn about people on a daily basis. There will always be opinions that everyone shares that you won’t agree with.

“Make no mistake about it, the things he said in his commencement speech are not things I agree with. But he’s giving a commencement speech at a Catholic university and shock, it ends up being a very religious speech.

“For me, I can listen to someone speak and take great value when they talk about the importance of family and the importance of a great mother — while also recognizing that not everyone has to be a stay-at-home mom if that’s not what they want.” to do in life.

“When you listen to someone, you take in what you like and you listen to other things and say I don’t do that.”

Jason, who has three young daughters with his wife Kylie, said the situation had made him think about his role as a father too. Jason and Kylie have Wyatt, 4, Elliot, 3, and Bennett, 1.

“A lot of people have asked me what you would do if your daughters had to sit there and listen to someone tell them after they get their degree that they should just go and join the Housewives.

“I would say that if my daughters listen to someone telling them what they should do, that they should be a housewife, then I have failed as a parent.”

Travis continued, “I go back to my beliefs, my family, and how I was born into this world. My opinions will never be the same as those of the man next to me.”