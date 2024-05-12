Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift serenading him with “So High School” during the Paris show

Taylor Swift The brand new Eras Tour set list has now officially been dusted off Section of tortured poets Outside. And yes: She sang “So High School” while Travis Kelce was in the audience during her show in Paris on May 12, and his reaction (because apparently thousands of people filmed it) was truly the best.

Really thanks to the people who criticized Travis, you have done the community a great service.

A source said recently Entertainment tonight That Travis was so happy Taylor wrote about him Tortured poets“Travis is very supportive of the entire album and loves being a part of Taylor’s story,” he said. “He is Swiftie through and through, and he is so proud of her.”

The insider also added, “Expressing herself through her music has always been therapeutic for Taylor. It gives her an outlet to move forward, feel empowered, and turn her experiences into art.”

It’s unclear how many shows Travis will attend on the European leg of Taylor’s tour, but he’s still technically on a break from a rigorous NFL practice schedule (said with the authority of someone who understands football), so we’ll see! Either way, he’s still Taylor’s biggest fan:

A source said earlier Entertainment tonight Back in April that Travis “couldn’t be more supportive of Taylor” and that he “knows how much this means to her and thinks she’s extremely talented. Taylor and Travis admire each other’s creative processes and work ethic. They cheer each other on.” “Respect each other’s opinions, be open and communicative.”

