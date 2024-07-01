Travis Kelce rushes from teammate’s wedding to attend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Dublin

This is her man!

Travis Kelce rushed from his bandmate Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s wedding in California to be in the crowd for girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday night.

Fans caught the Kansas City Chiefs’ end in a VIP tent as the pop star took the stage for her third night at Aviva Stadium.

Travis Kelce was spotted at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday after attending bandmate Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s wedding in California. Swifttrastore/X

The star was seen in the VIP tent as the pop star took to the stage for her third night at the Aviva Stadium. Kelly Farley/TikTok

Kelsey, 34, was seen alongside other famous guests on the show, including Julia Roberts, Stevie Nicks and “Bridgerton” actress Florence Hunt.

The “Pretty Woman” star, 56 years old, seemed very happy to attend the record-breaking tour, as she felt sensitive towards the American football player, Every video has a fan.

The three-time Super Bowl champion likely hopped on a plane to support his girlfriend after attending Edwards-Helaire’s wedding to JoJo O’Connor in Calabasas, California, on Saturday night.

He was seen alongside Julia Roberts. killivarelli/tiktok

Actress Florence Hunt, the star of the series “Bridgerton”, was also present in the VIP tent. Sadtowinkira/X

Hunt was standing near Stevie Nicks. Sadtowinkira/X

According to photos and videos posted by @thatgirlteex3 from TMZ, he was wearing a black suit and dress shoes, which he completed with a silver chain necklace for the event.

Kelsey busted some moves on the dance floor along with the other wedding guests.

The night before Edwards-Helaire’s big day, the tight end hit up the same club where Tristan Thompson and Leonardo DiCaprio used to live, according to gossip blog Deuxmoi.

Kelsey arrived in Europe after a long journey from California. Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

He attended his teammate’s wedding on Saturday night. thatgirlteex3/Instagram

He was curled up in the back seat of an SUV outside the Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood, California, after exiting the hotspot around 1:30 a.m.

The NFL player has been traveling back and forth from Europe over the past week after attending Swift’s three shows in London from June 21-23.

Kelsey was joined for the star-studded weekend at Wembley Stadium by Tom Cruise, Prince William, Sophie Turner, Paul McCartney and more.

According to posts by @thatgirlteex3 from TMZ, he was wearing all black. thatgirlteex3/Instagram

He was seen on the dance floor. thatgirlteex3/Instagram

During the “Lover” singer’s final performance at the venue, the NFL star took to the stage for the transitional skit “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

The crowd couldn’t contain their excitement when Kelsey – wearing a black suit and top hat – went out to pick up his girlfriend after she pretended to faint.

He carried the 14-time Grammy Award winner to the sofa in the center of the stage and placed her on the floor.

Kelsey was spotted at a nightclub in West Hollywood, California, on Friday, Deuxmoi reported. JC Pictures

The American football star’s short trip to the West Coast came after he attended all of Swift’s shows in London last weekend. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

While standing next to two background dancers, Kelsey helped Swift get ready for her next song as she took off her dress and put on a white bra with high-waisted pants.

Kelsey’s performance had the pop star swooning as she took to social media to talk about her fun-filled weekend.

“Still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut 🥰 I’ll never forget these shows,” she wrote on Monday alongside a video of her boyfriend’s special moment.