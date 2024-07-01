Travis Kelce rushes from teammate’s wedding to attend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Dublin

This is her man!
Travis Kelce rushed from his bandmate Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s wedding in California to be in the crowd for girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday night.
Fans caught the Kansas City Chiefs’ end in a VIP tent as the pop star took the stage for her third night at Aviva Stadium.
Kelsey, 34, was seen alongside other famous guests on the show, including Julia Roberts, Stevie Nicks and “Bridgerton” actress Florence Hunt.
The “Pretty Woman” star, 56 years old, seemed very happy to attend the record-breaking tour, as she felt sensitive towards the American football player, Every video has a fan.
The three-time Super Bowl champion likely hopped on a plane to support his girlfriend after attending Edwards-Helaire’s wedding to JoJo O’Connor in Calabasas, California, on Saturday night.
According to photos and videos posted by @thatgirlteex3 from TMZ, he was wearing a black suit and dress shoes, which he completed with a silver chain necklace for the event.
Kelsey busted some moves on the dance floor along with the other wedding guests.
The night before Edwards-Helaire’s big day, the tight end hit up the same club where Tristan Thompson and Leonardo DiCaprio used to live, according to gossip blog Deuxmoi.
He was curled up in the back seat of an SUV outside the Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood, California, after exiting the hotspot around 1:30 a.m.
The NFL player has been traveling back and forth from Europe over the past week after attending Swift’s three shows in London from June 21-23.
Kelsey was joined for the star-studded weekend at Wembley Stadium by Tom Cruise, Prince William, Sophie Turner, Paul McCartney and more.
During the “Lover” singer’s final performance at the venue, the NFL star took to the stage for the transitional skit “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”
The crowd couldn’t contain their excitement when Kelsey – wearing a black suit and top hat – went out to pick up his girlfriend after she pretended to faint.
He carried the 14-time Grammy Award winner to the sofa in the center of the stage and placed her on the floor.
While standing next to two background dancers, Kelsey helped Swift get ready for her next song as she took off her dress and put on a white bra with high-waisted pants.
Kelsey’s performance had the pop star swooning as she took to social media to talk about her fun-filled weekend.
“Still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut 🥰 I’ll never forget these shows,” she wrote on Monday alongside a video of her boyfriend’s special moment.
