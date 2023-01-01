Tre Lance has had a second ankle surgery and is expected to return for the 49ers OTAs

Quarterback Trey Lance underwent surgery to remove devices that were inserted into his right ankle during the initial surgery in September, The 49ers announced on Saturday.

Lance is expected to make a full recovery from Friday’s procedure, and return to organized team activities in the offseason next season.

Because of fracture site Although Lance continued during the Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks, the hardware was placed close to a tendon in Lance’s ankle. During his rehabilitation, the team said, the proximity of the tendon proved to be causing irritation in his ankle.

After consulting with several specialists, the team said, “the decision was made to remove the devices to prevent future ankle problems.”

Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, entered the season as the starting quarterback for the 49ers. He completed 15 of 31 passes for 194 yards and no touchdowns with 1 interception before suffering the injury.

Jimmy Garoppolo took over at quarterback for 10 games before a broken foot sidelined him for the remainder of the season. Now, the 49ers’ season with championship aspirations is in the hands of rookie Brock Purdy, the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

There’s a lot to speculate about the 49ers’ future as a quarterback. It will definitely be a hot topic this season, especially if Purdy continues to play well. But for now, the 49ers are hoping Lance will fully heal and Purdy properly use his versatile offensive weapons in a deep playoff run.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast