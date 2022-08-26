August 26, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

San Francisco 49ers v Houston Texans

Tre Lance: There are some ugly things, but they won’t overproduce

Joy Love August 26, 2022 2 min read

Getty Images

49ers quarterback Tree Lance He was on the field in the team’s pre-season final Thursday night, but was unable to put an exclamation point on his first summer as the team’s starter.

Lance played three series and went 7 of 11 for 49 yards while the 49ers failed to score any points. Lance was fired once and had two-thirds completion less than a stick before admitting that the night didn’t go the way he or the team had hoped.

It’s never a good idea to lose,” Lance said via 49ersWebzone.com. “But we’ll learn from it, and turn the page. We’re not going to make it a bigger deal than we definitely need to. . . . some ugly things There certainly is. It certainly wasn’t our best night, but like I said, we wouldn’t make too big of a deal out of it. Watch the tape tomorrow, learn from it, and get better.”

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said he originally planned to play Lance for two series, but gave him more time due to the speed of those properties. He said he hoped for a “cleaner” outing and shared Lance’s belief that no one should exaggerate how the match is going.

That wouldn’t be an option if the team’s next move was equally disappointing, but the Niners have two weeks to clean things up before facing the Bears.



See also  QB Aaron Rodgers wasn't a starter for the Green Bay Packers, but coach Matt LaFleur isn't worried

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Latest potential angel sale

August 26, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Jazz Trade Patrick Beverly Lakers

August 25, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Reports: Lakers trade veteran goalkeeper Patrick Beverly

August 25, 2022 Joy Love

You may have missed

3 min read

Britney Spears collaborates with Elton John on Hold Me Closer, her first release in six years

August 26, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
7 min read

Webb Telescope brings early galaxies and Jupiter into sharp focus

August 26, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Tre Lance: There are some ugly things, but they won’t overproduce

August 26, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Amazon prepares to buy Electronic Arts

August 26, 2022 Len Houle