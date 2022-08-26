Tre Lance: There are some ugly things, but they won’t overproduce

Getty Images

49ers quarterback Tree Lance He was on the field in the team’s pre-season final Thursday night, but was unable to put an exclamation point on his first summer as the team’s starter.

Lance played three series and went 7 of 11 for 49 yards while the 49ers failed to score any points. Lance was fired once and had two-thirds completion less than a stick before admitting that the night didn’t go the way he or the team had hoped.

It’s never a good idea to lose,” Lance said via 49ersWebzone.com. “But we’ll learn from it, and turn the page. We’re not going to make it a bigger deal than we definitely need to. . . . some ugly things There certainly is. It certainly wasn’t our best night, but like I said, we wouldn’t make too big of a deal out of it. Watch the tape tomorrow, learn from it, and get better.”

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said he originally planned to play Lance for two series, but gave him more time due to the speed of those properties. He said he hoped for a “cleaner” outing and shared Lance’s belief that no one should exaggerate how the match is going.

That wouldn’t be an option if the team’s next move was equally disappointing, but the Niners have two weeks to clean things up before facing the Bears.