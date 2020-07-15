Trenton Marketplace sells: New supermarket opens Friday

TRENTON—A well known stop alongside the Bar Harbor Street (Route 3), the Trenton Marketplace and IGA, sold on Monday.

Former operator Kimberly Murphy designed the choice to sell just after a 32-yr record with the small business. In an job interview with the Islander, Murphy claimed she began functioning at the grocery store in 1988, 4 many years immediately after it opened. She was promoted to handle the retail outlet. Then in 2004, she and her husband Dean purchased the business enterprise. They have been owners and professionals at any time considering the fact that.

The Murphys had been looking at switching wholesalers and renovating the shop, but then been given an offer you to invest in the company in excess of the winter. “After lengthy conversations, we resolved to market,” Murphy stated.

It aided that Murphy realized the new house owners, brothers Jeremy and Jason Edwards, getting worked with their father on the Maine Grocer’s Board. “They’re an impartial spouse and children firm,” she mentioned, which she felt was a good match for the company.

Murphy claimed that selling the supermarket, together with the self-serve gas station in front and flats above, will permit her to concentrate on her other organizations, Ellsworth Market and Lamoine Marketplace. “I’m a arms-on operator I like to be in the merchants,” she reported, admitting that for the past 16 years, most of her consideration has been on the more substantial keep in Trenton.

New owner Jeremy Edwards stated he has crews in the previous IGA obtaining ready for a July 17 reopening as Edwards Brothers Supermarkets. Crews are cleansing, renovating the generate portion, replacing shelves and restocking. “We’re heading to be supplied by Hannaford,” he said, indicating the unbiased grocery will have “the similar costs, similar assortment as in Bar Harbor and Ellsworth.”

Edwards said the fuel station is at the moment open up for buyers to shell out at the pump. He will keep the Shell brand of gasoline. The bottle redemption centre will reopen on July 28, at least briefly, Edwards mentioned, even though they figure out if it is possible to operate extended phrase.

Edwards owns an additional Hannaford-supplied supermarket in Unity, known as Unity Shop N Save.

Monday’s sale provided the organization and products. Sale of the house at 1007 Bar Harbor Street is anticipated to take place up coming week, in accordance to Murphy.