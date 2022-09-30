Trevor Noah is leaving The Daily Show





The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has announced that he will be moving away from the anchor desk.

Seven years after presenting the satirical news show Comedy Central, Noah said in a video statement posted to Twitter on Thursday, “his time is up.”

“It was absolutely amazing. It was something I never expected,” Noah said of his experience hosting the show. “I found myself thinking all the time about everything we’ve been through. Trump presidency, pandemic, just the trip, more pandemic and I realize that after seven years, my time is up.”

Noah, a South African professional comedian, was a relative newcomer to the American audience when he was chosen as the host of “The Daily Show” after signing Jon Stewart in 2015.

Noah said, “I want to thank you, and to you who saw this.” “I never dreamed I’d be here. I kind of feel like ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’. I came here on tour to see what the previous show was like and then the next thing you know I received the keys.”

Noah hinted that his decision to leave the show was rooted in his desire to return to more stand-up action.

“I spent two years in my apartment, not on the road, and when I got back there, I realized there was another part of my life that I wanted to continue exploring. I miss learning other languages,” Noah said.

He expressed gratitude to his viewers, the cast of “The Daily Show” and Comedy Central, “who believed in this random comedian that no one on this side of the world knew.”

“I loved hosting this show, it was one of my greatest challenges and my greatest pleasure,” Noah said. “I loved trying to find a way to make people laugh, even when the stories are especially great, even on the worst days. We laughed together, we cried together.”

He hasn’t shared the date of his last show, but said he’ll be around for some time.

“Don’t worry, I’m not disappearing,” Noah said. “If I owe you money, I will keep paying you.”