Triangle Strategy 1.0.3 is now available, here is the full patch notes

Square Enix’s Tactical Strategy RPG triangle strategy It came out a little over a month ago. And if you haven’t already played it, it’s well worth a watch. There is also a demo download from the Switch eShop.

For anyone who already owns it, there is now a new patch available. It was released earlier this week and upgraded the game to version 1.0.3. This latest update has addressed “several issues” but the patch notes don’t go into detail on what exactly has been fixed.

Here are the full patch notes, courtesy of Nintendo’s official support page. The launch update also addressed some issues – further improving the overall gaming experience.

Version 1.0.3 (released April 7, 2022)

Several issues have been addressed to improve the gaming experience.

Version 1.0.2 (released March 3, 2022)

Several issues have been addressed to improve the gaming experience.

In our Nintendo Life review, we called the Triangle Strategy a tactical victory:

“Triangle strategy is an absolute victory for Artdink and Square Enix, a great blend of satisfying strategic battles, excellent choice-based campaign narrative and first-class world-building, all coming together to form one of the best tactical RPGs I’ve played in a very long time. There is a massive amount of content here, with a huge storyline that features multiple paths to take depending on the choices you make and many properly touching endings to enjoy on return visits.Serenoa Wollfort’s epic journey is a treat from start to finish, a big and ambitious adventure that you’ll be proud to be one One of the best examples of this genre on Switch.”

Have you downloaded this update yet? Did you notice anything else? Leave a comment below.