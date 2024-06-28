June 28, 2024

Tropical wave placed under “risk of hurricane development” watch in Atlantic

Rusty Knowles June 28, 2024 2 min read

Two tropical waves move in the Atlantic basin. A second one, located several hundred kilometers west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands, has been placed under watch by the NHC for “risk of hurricane development”. Météo France’s forecasters underscored the uncertainty in both the path and intensity of the event. It should concern the Lesser Antilles from Monday 1 July.

The Hurricane Activity Bulletin notes that there are two tropical waves in the Atlantic. First, tropical wave no. 15, is expected to cross north of Guyana tonight. It’s all about the West Indies from Saturday (June 29) morning.

On Saturday, tropical wave no. 15 produces very unsettled weather with frequent showers and sometimes storms. Winds will be moderate, 20 to 35 km/h, with gusts around 70 km/h, at least until early afternoon. The sea is getting a little deeper.

Satellite animation of June 27 in the Atlantic.


Second Atlantic, tropical wave n°16, “moving fast”, referring to the Meteorological Service. This is about the West Indies curve from Monday 1st July. This event is being monitored “For risk of hurricane development in 7 days by National Hurricane Center (NHC)”.

In fact, the probability of this wave becoming a cyclonic event is estimated at 40% for the next 48 hours and 70% for the next seven days. A decline in weather and wind and sea conditions is very possible. However, given the time frame, uncertainty remains significant in both the path and intensity of this potential hurricane system.

According to the data, the wave should affect the south of the Lesser Antilles on Monday, July 1.

Unsettled conditions such as heavy rains, storms at times, strengthening winds and sea level disturbances are also expected.

The next day (Tuesday 2nd July), although the trend seems to be improving, deteriorating conditions should continue during the day.

