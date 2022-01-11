Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Corona virus in the world: new cases and deaths in 24 hours

Julie M. Released January 1, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

The whole world is facing an unprecedented health crisis caused by the Govt-19 epidemic. There are more than 306,096,817 corona virus cases and 5,510,330 deaths worldwide. Find out the results of countries related to corona virus infection this Tuesday, January 11, 2022 and the evolution of the world.

At Sunday, January 9, 2022, தி Virus Govit-19 Touches 306,096,817 (+1,378,236) confirmed cases And bulk did 5,510,330 (+2,450) died In The world. We now use open data provided by Google.

Kovit: China controls 1 million people after 3 asymptomatic Kovit cases

China has announced that it will imprison 1.3 million people living in the city of Yuzhou for an indefinite period, following the discovery of 3 asymptomatic cases of Govt disease. [Lire la suite]

Kovit: More than a million new cases a day in the United States, a world record

This January 3, 2022, the United States crossed the milestone of one million Govt infections daily. [Lire la suite]

Kovit: In Israel, the 4th dose of vaccine for people over 60 and caregivers

To combat the spread of the Omigran variant, Israel has announced the launch of a 4th dose vaccination campaign for people over 60 and caregivers. [Lire la suite]

In France , தி Last review A total of 12,205,114 contaminants have been reported in the last 24 hours, including at least +93,896, according to health officials. This Monday, January 10, 2022, there were +280 deaths or a total of 125,718 in 24 hours. The total death toll from EHPAD and EMS was 27,139 (0). The total number of deaths in hospitals was 98,579 (+280 in 24 hours). In France, 52,020,924 people have been fully vaccinated against Covit-19.

In past reports, a total of 7,164,907 (0) cases. As of Sunday January 9, 2022, there were a total of 89,934 deaths or 0 deaths from the last estimate. 84,998,186 dose vaccines were given. At Canada , There are +25,466 new cases in 24 hours out of a total of +25,466, a new record since the onset of the epidemic, and 30,788 deaths, including +45 since yesterday. 71,315,287 dose vaccines were given.

, There are +25,466 new cases in 24 hours out of a total of +25,466, a new record since the onset of the epidemic, and 30,788 deaths, including +45 since yesterday. 71,315,287 dose vaccines were given. L ‘ Israel A total of 1,512,859 cases have been reported since the outbreak, including +21,514 and 8,269 deaths (+1) in the last 24 hours. 16,936,490 dose vaccines were given.



A total of 1,512,859 cases have been reported since the outbreak, including +21,514 and 8,269 deaths (+1) in the last 24 hours. 16,936,490 dose vaccines were given. To do United States , The number of new cases detected in the last 24 hours is now +237,488 contaminants. As of this Sunday, January 9, 2022, there are 58,285,282 cases in the country. The death toll today is +294 deaths in 24 hours or a total of 799,396 deaths. 520,166,098 doses of the Kovit-19 vaccine were given.



, The number of new cases detected in the last 24 hours is now +237,488 contaminants. As of this Sunday, January 9, 2022, there are 58,285,282 cases in the country. The death toll today is +294 deaths in 24 hours or a total of 799,396 deaths. 520,166,098 doses of the Kovit-19 vaccine were given. At Morocco , This Saturday, January 8, 2022, there were +30,123 new pollution and a total of 1,002,084 cases in 24 hours. Morocco currently mourns 14,911 deaths, +44 deaths in 24 hours. 50,804,376 vaccines were administered in Morocco.

, This Saturday, January 8, 2022, there were +30,123 new pollution and a total of 1,002,084 cases in 24 hours. Morocco currently mourns 14,911 deaths, +44 deaths in 24 hours. 50,804,376 vaccines were administered in Morocco. The Japan Has identified +8,078 new pollutants in 24 hours. As of this Sunday, January 9, 2022, a total of 1,743,385 cases have been reported and 18,395 (+1 in 24 hours) deaths. 201,259,462 dose vaccines were given.

Has identified +8,078 new pollutants in 24 hours. As of this Sunday, January 9, 2022, a total of 1,743,385 cases have been reported and 18,395 (+1 in 24 hours) deaths. 201,259,462 dose vaccines were given. The Portugal This Saturday, January 8, 2022 reported +22 deaths in 24 hours, a total of 19,113 deaths since the outbreak and +26,419 new cases in 24 hours, for a total of 1,639,846 confirmed cases. 19,872,031 vaccines were administered.

This Saturday, January 8, 2022 reported +22 deaths in 24 hours, a total of 19,113 deaths since the outbreak and +26,419 new cases in 24 hours, for a total of 1,639,846 confirmed cases. 19,872,031 vaccines were administered. At UK There are +30,907 new cases in 24 hours or a total of 14,617,314 cases since the onset of the epidemic. This Sunday, January 9, 2022, +20 deaths or a total of 150,230 deaths were reported in 24 hours. 99,693,335 dose vaccines were given.

There are +30,907 new cases in 24 hours or a total of 14,617,314 cases since the onset of the epidemic. This Sunday, January 9, 2022, +20 deaths or a total of 150,230 deaths were reported in 24 hours. 99,693,335 dose vaccines were given. L ‘ Algeria There have been a total of 222,157 cases, including +415 in the last 24 hours and 6,339 (+9) deaths have been identified since the outbreak.

There have been a total of 222,157 cases, including +415 in the last 24 hours and 6,339 (+9) deaths have been identified since the outbreak. The Tunisia This Saturday, January 8, 2022 registered +12,761 new contaminants, a total of 743,838 confirmed cases. There are a total of 25,665 deaths in the country, including +59 from the last estimate. As of Sunday, January 9, 2022, 6,052,532 people had been fully vaccinated.

This Saturday, January 8, 2022 registered +12,761 new contaminants, a total of 743,838 confirmed cases. There are a total of 25,665 deaths in the country, including +59 from the last estimate. As of Sunday, January 9, 2022, 6,052,532 people had been fully vaccinated. In South Africa , This Saturday, January 8, 2022, 3,526,054 (+4,542) cases were reported, and 92,453 (+82) deaths. 28,317,883 dose vaccines were given.

, This Saturday, January 8, 2022, 3,526,054 (+4,542) cases were reported, and 92,453 (+82) deaths. 28,317,883 dose vaccines were given. The China +451 new Govt-19 infections have been reported in 24 hours. A total of 134,035 people and 5,699 (0) people in the country died this Sunday, January 9, 2022. 2,899,557,000 dose vaccines were given.

+451 new Govt-19 infections have been reported in 24 hours. A total of 134,035 people and 5,699 (0) people in the country died this Sunday, January 9, 2022. 2,899,557,000 dose vaccines were given. At Peru , There are currently 2,386,266 (+4,108) pollution and 203,097 (+15) deaths due to Govt-19. 51,466,857 dose vaccines were given.

, There are currently 2,386,266 (+4,108) pollution and 203,097 (+15) deaths due to Govt-19. 51,466,857 dose vaccines were given. At Brazil The number of new pollutants rose to +49,303 in 24 hours. The country recorded +115 deaths in 24 hours this Saturday, January 8, 2022 and reported a total of 22,499,525 cases and 619,937 deaths. 301,207,766 doses of the Covit-19 vaccine were given.

The number of new pollutants rose to +49,303 in 24 hours. The country recorded +115 deaths in 24 hours this Saturday, January 8, 2022 and reported a total of 22,499,525 cases and 619,937 deaths. 301,207,766 doses of the Covit-19 vaccine were given. In இந்தே , This Saturday, January 8, 2022, there were 483,936 deaths, including 35,707,727 confirmed cases (+179,723 in 24 hours) and +146 in 24 hours. 1,517,705,282 vaccines were administered.

, This Saturday, January 8, 2022, there were 483,936 deaths, including 35,707,727 confirmed cases (+179,723 in 24 hours) and +146 in 24 hours. 1,517,705,282 vaccines were administered. In Italy, There are +273,047 new cases in the last 24 hours. This Sunday, January 9, 2022 there are +384 deaths in 24 hours. The total number of deaths since the outbreak is now 139,265. The total number of cases identified was 7,554,344. 115,892,340 dose vaccines were given.

The Russia As of this Sunday, January 9, 2022, +15,830 new cases have been reported. Of the 316,904 (+741) deaths, 10,666,679 cases were diagnosed, officials said. 147,390,352 dose vaccines were given.

As of this Sunday, January 9, 2022, +15,830 new cases have been reported. Of the 316,904 (+741) deaths, 10,666,679 cases were diagnosed, officials said. 147,390,352 dose vaccines were given. In Germany , There are +25,255 new cases in 24 hours. In the country, this Saturday, January 8, 2022, 7,535,691 cases were reported for (+52) 114,029 deaths. 153,899,268 dose vaccines were given.

, There are +25,255 new cases in 24 hours. In the country, this Saturday, January 8, 2022, 7,535,691 cases were reported for (+52) 114,029 deaths. 153,899,268 dose vaccines were given. At Denmark There are +19,248 new contaminants in 24 hours, generating a total of 969,485 cases. There have been 3,385 deaths in the country in the last 24 hours, including +14. 12,451,953 dose vaccines were given.

There are +19,248 new contaminants in 24 hours, generating a total of 969,485 cases. There have been 3,385 deaths in the country in the last 24 hours, including +14. 12,451,953 dose vaccines were given. At Mexico , There are +1 deaths in 24 hours. There are 4,125,388 (+67 in 24 hours) cases and a total of 300,334 deaths in the country. 148,938,454 dose vaccines were given.

, There are +1 deaths in 24 hours. There are 4,125,388 (+67 in 24 hours) cases and a total of 300,334 deaths in the country. 148,938,454 dose vaccines were given. The Greece +18,586 new cases were reported in 24 hours, a total of 1,507,616 since the outbreak. The country has caused 21,394 deaths in the last 24 hours, including +66. 17,847,989 vaccines were administered.

+18,586 new cases were reported in 24 hours, a total of 1,507,616 since the outbreak. The country has caused 21,394 deaths in the last 24 hours, including +66. 17,847,989 vaccines were administered. In Sweden This Saturday, January 8, 2022, there were 0 new pollution, a total of 1,416,650 people affected and 15,377 deaths, including 0 from the last estimate. 17,887,449 vaccines were administered.

This Saturday, January 8, 2022, there were 0 new pollution, a total of 1,416,650 people affected and 15,377 deaths, including 0 from the last estimate. 17,887,449 vaccines were administered. In Choice , +6,889 new cases in 24 hours Total 1,540,053 cases. There have been 11,964 deaths in the country, including +1 since the previous day. 14,339,546 dose vaccines were given.

, +6,889 new cases in 24 hours Total 1,540,053 cases. There have been 11,964 deaths in the country, including +1 since the previous day. 14,339,546 dose vaccines were given. In Argentina , There have been a total of 6,310,818 corona virus cases, including +8,627 and 117,492 deaths (+2) in the last 24 hours. To date, 79,722,026 vaccines have been administered.

, There have been a total of 6,310,818 corona virus cases, including +8,627 and 117,492 deaths (+2) in the last 24 hours. To date, 79,722,026 vaccines have been administered. In Austria , There are +10,837 new cases or a total of 1,337,267 and +4 deaths in 24 hours for a total of 13,406 deaths on Saturday, January 8, 2022. 16,749,794 dose vaccines were given.

, There are +10,837 new cases or a total of 1,337,267 and +4 deaths in 24 hours for a total of 13,406 deaths on Saturday, January 8, 2022. 16,749,794 dose vaccines were given. To do Netherlands There are +60,375 new cases in 24 hours, a total of 3,371,037 cases. There have been 21,088 deaths in the country in the last 24 hours, including +15. 30,291,622 dose vaccines were given.

There are +60,375 new cases in 24 hours, a total of 3,371,037 cases. There have been 21,088 deaths in the country in the last 24 hours, including +15. 30,291,622 dose vaccines were given. In Belgium, There are 0 new pollutants in 24 hours, which makes a total of 2,231,686 cases this Saturday, January 8, 2022. There have been 0 new deaths in the last 24 hours, now a total of 28,459 deaths. 16,905,781 dose vaccines were given.