Tunisian President Polisario officially welcomes the leader to Tunis

The doubters are now convinced. Qais Said’s Tunisia threw themselves entirely into the hands of Algeria.

The Tunisian president welcomes Polisario leader Brahim Khali, whom he himself invited to the Japan-Africa Cooperation Forum, against Japan’s notice, after several hostile actions, including staying out of the Security Council.

He not only invited him, but personally visited the airport to mark the occasion. Not surprisingly, the next step is official recognition.

Here it is contacted Broadcast by the Ministry of External Affairs and broadcast by the MAP Institute:

“After recently multiplying negative positions and actions regarding the Kingdom of Morocco and its high interests, Tunisia’s attitude within the framework of the TICAD (Japan-Africa Cooperation Forum) process confirms the open hostility.

“In fact, Tunisia, against Japan’s advice and in violation of the preparatory process and established rules, unilaterally decided to invoke the separatist entity.

“The reception given by the Tunisian head of state to the leader of the separatist militia is a serious and unprecedented act that deeply hurts the feelings of the Moroccan people and their life forces.

“Faced with this hostile and harmful attitude towards the fraternal relations which the two countries have always maintained, the Kingdom of Morocco has decided:

Do not participate in the 8th TICAD Summit in Tunisia on August 27th and 28th; And

— Immediately summon His Majesty’s Ambassador at Tunis again for consultation.

“This decision will in no way affect the strong and solid ties between the Moroccan and Tunisian peoples, who are linked by a common history and shared destiny.

“It does not question the interests of the Kingdom of Morocco in Africa and its action within the African Union, nor does it question the Kingdom’s commitment within TICAD” .