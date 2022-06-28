Turkey agrees to annex Finland and Sweden to NATO

Elijah Pommiers hosted the live

A Russian missile strikes shopping center “Very often” From the city of Kremensuk , Monday, June 27, At least twenty people were killed and fifty-nine were injured in the first attack. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky condemned the attack “Shameless act of terrorism” From Russia.

"Indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians are a war crime", Condemned G7 (Germany, Canada, USA, France, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom) leaders at the summit in southern Germany. "The President of Russia, [Vladimir] Putin and those responsible will be held accountable." They also announced "Continue[aient] To provide financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support. " To Ukraine "Until it takes".

The meeting leaders also expressed their views “Deep Concern” After Russia announced that it was possible Transfers nuclear-armed missiles to Belarus ; They have “Required” Return “Immediately” The Ukrainians were taken “By coercion” In Russia.

Paris will send "significant quantities" of armored vehicles Troops transport in Ukraine, Sebastien Lekorn, Minister of the French Armed Forces, announced in an interview on Monday evening Inside Parisian.

Troops transport in Ukraine, Sebastien Lekorn, Minister of the French Armed Forces, announced in an interview on Monday evening Inside Parisian. President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan His Finnish counterpart, who will meet on Tuesday in Madrid, Sauli Ninisto And Prime Minister of Sweden, Magdalena Anderson To discuss Sweden and Finland’s candidatures for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization blocked by Ankara, Helsinki announced.

President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, He will travel to Tajikistan, an ally of the Russian Federation in Central Asia, on Tuesday and Turkmenistan on Wednesday to attend the Caspian Sea Summit.

