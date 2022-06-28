June 29, 2022

Turkey agrees to annex Finland and Sweden to NATO

Rusty Knowles June 28, 2022 2 min read

Cover Image: On June 28, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shook hands with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg after signing a memorandum of understanding between Turkey, Finland and Sweden to join NATO. Bernard Armangu / AB

Contributions for this live broadcast are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

  • A Russian missile strikes shopping center “Very often” From the city of Kremensuk, Monday, June 27, At least twenty people were killed and fifty-nine were injured in the first attack. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky condemned the attack “Shameless act of terrorism” From Russia.
  • “Indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians are a war crime”, Condemned G7 (Germany, Canada, USA, France, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom) leaders at the summit in southern Germany. “The President of Russia, [Vladimir] Putin and those responsible will be held accountable.They also announced “Continue[aient] To provide financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support. “ To Ukraine “Until it takes”.
  • The meeting leaders also expressed their views “Deep Concern” After Russia announced that it was possible Transfers nuclear-armed missiles to Belarus ; They have “Required” Return “Immediately” The Ukrainians were taken “By coercion” In Russia.
  • Paris will send “significant quantities” of armored vehicles Troops transport in Ukraine, Sebastien Lekorn, Minister of the French Armed Forces, announced in an interview on Monday evening Inside Parisian.
  • President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip ErdoganHis Finnish counterpart, who will meet on Tuesday in Madrid, Sauli NinistoAnd Prime Minister of Sweden, Magdalena AndersonTo discuss Sweden and Finland’s candidatures for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization blocked by Ankara, Helsinki announced.
  • President of Russia, Vladimir PutinHe will travel to Tajikistan, an ally of the Russian Federation in Central Asia, on Tuesday and Turkmenistan on Wednesday to attend the Caspian Sea Summit.
Check out our live stream from yesterday Here.

Read our articles, analyzes and reports on the war in Ukraine

Report. In Kremenchuk, a massive crime scene after the Russian strike that destroyed a shopping center

Encryption. G7 announces new sanctions against Russia

Investigation. In Ukraine, drones, decisive weapon and technological challenge

To analyze. Vladimir Putin is betting on the erosion of Western support for Ukraine

Web light. The war in Ukraine: a threat to global food security

Chronic. “Sanctions will not stop the war in Ukraine”

Grandstand. “We need a major assistance program to protect and enrich human capital in Ukraine”

