June 3, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Turkey changes its name to "Turkey" and changes its name at the United Nations

Turkey changes its name to “Turkey” and changes its name at the United Nations

Frank Tomlinson June 3, 2022 2 min read



CNN

turkey rename itself.

The country is now called “Turkey” in the halls of the United Nations, which agreed to recognize the change on Wednesday after a request from the Turkish government. The rebranding campaign to Turkey began in December.

“The process that we started under the leadership of our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in order to increase the brand value of our country will come to an end,” Cavusoglu said. chirp Tuesday.

In the letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Cavusoglu wrote: “I would like to inform you that, in line with the Presidential Circular… of December 2, 2021, on the use of the word ‘Turkish’ in foreign languages ​​and subsequent branding strategy, the Government of the Republic of Turkey, from now on will begin to use the word “Türkiye” to replace words such as “Turkey,” “Turkei,” and “Turquie” that were used in the past to refer to the “Republic of Turkey.”

The UN spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, told CNN on Thursday that the UN had accepted the change, and it took effect once the request was received and the document was verified as legitimate, which was on Wednesday.

“It’s not an issue, we don’t have to accept or not,” Dujarric said. “Countries are free to choose how they want to be named. This does not happen every day but it is not unusual for countries to change their names.”

“One of the things that comes up in the top of my head is Côte d’Ivoire, which was referred to in English as Ivory Coast and they asked for Côte d’Ivoire,” the spokesperson added.

Cavusoglu told the state-run Anadolu Agency on Wednesday that by working with the Turkish Communications Directorate, which is under the President’s Office, the government was able to successfully lay the groundwork for the rebranding. “We have made it possible for the United Nations, other international organizations and countries to see this change using ‘Turkish’,” he said.

Turkey Communications Director Fahrettin Altun posted a promotional video on Twitter Wednesday with the caption: #HelloTürkiye.

See also  Ukraine: Russians withdraw from Kharkiv, eastern region

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Russia looks to block Western arms supplies to Ukraine, officials warn of increased offensive air strikes

June 2, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
4 min read

‘Chicken rice crisis’ as Singapore’s national dish hit by Malaysian export ban

June 2, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
7 min read

A Russian oil embargo in Europe could mean a new world energy order

June 2, 2022 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

2 min read

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may have bought a huge property in Beverly Hills

June 3, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

The mysterious Hypatia stone may hold the earliest evidence of a Type Ia . supernova

June 3, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Deshaun Watson allegedly offered $100,000 to each defendant

June 3, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

4 Macs We Expect to See at Apple WWDC 2022 (And 1 Mac We Don’t)

June 3, 2022 Len Houle