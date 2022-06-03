Turkey changes its name to “Turkey” and changes its name at the United Nations





The country is now called “Turkey” in the halls of the United Nations, which agreed to recognize the change on Wednesday after a request from the Turkish government. The rebranding campaign to Turkey began in December.

“The process that we started under the leadership of our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in order to increase the brand value of our country will come to an end,” Cavusoglu said. chirp Tuesday.

In the letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Cavusoglu wrote: “I would like to inform you that, in line with the Presidential Circular… of December 2, 2021, on the use of the word ‘Turkish’ in foreign languages ​​and subsequent branding strategy, the Government of the Republic of Turkey, from now on will begin to use the word “Türkiye” to replace words such as “Turkey,” “Turkei,” and “Turquie” that were used in the past to refer to the “Republic of Turkey.”

The UN spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, told CNN on Thursday that the UN had accepted the change, and it took effect once the request was received and the document was verified as legitimate, which was on Wednesday.

“It’s not an issue, we don’t have to accept or not,” Dujarric said. “Countries are free to choose how they want to be named. This does not happen every day but it is not unusual for countries to change their names.”

“One of the things that comes up in the top of my head is Côte d’Ivoire, which was referred to in English as Ivory Coast and they asked for Côte d’Ivoire,” the spokesperson added.

Cavusoglu told the state-run Anadolu Agency on Wednesday that by working with the Turkish Communications Directorate, which is under the President’s Office, the government was able to successfully lay the groundwork for the rebranding. “We have made it possible for the United Nations, other international organizations and countries to see this change using ‘Turkish’,” he said.

Turkey Communications Director Fahrettin Altun posted a promotional video on Twitter Wednesday with the caption: #HelloTürkiye.