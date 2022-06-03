Turkey’s inflation rate has risen to 73% with food and energy costs rising dramatically

A man sells slippers in Eminonu on May 5, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey. The country has enjoyed rapid growth for years, but for years President Erdogan has refused to purposefully raise interest rates to cool the resulting inflation. The result was a lower Turkish lira and much less purchasing power for the average Turkish citizen.

Turkey’s May inflation rate rose 73.5% on an annual basis, its highest level in 23 years, as the country grapples with rising food and energy costs and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unconventional long-term strategy on monetary policy.

The country’s statistics agency reported that food prices in the nation of 84 million people rose 91.6% year-on-year, highlighting the pain ordinary consumers are facing due to supply chain problems, rising energy costs and Russia’s war in Ukraine that are fueling global inflation. .

Turkey has enjoyed rapid growth for years, but Erdogan has for years refused to purposefully raise interest rates to cool the resulting inflation, calling himself the archenemy of interest rates.. The result was a lower Turkish lira and much less purchasing power for the average Turkish citizen.

Erdogan instructed the country’s central bank – from which analysts say it has no independence – to cut borrowing rates repeatedly last year even as inflation continued to rise. Central bank chiefs who had expressed opposition to this course of action were fired; By the spring of 2021, Turkey’s central bank had seen four different governors in the span of two years.