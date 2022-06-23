Twenty-seven approves the nominations of Ukraine and Moldova for the European Union

https://assets-decodeurs.lemonde.fr/redacweb/ukraine-cartes-infographie/derniere-maj-ukraine-avancee-russe.pnghttps://assets-decodeurs.lemonde.fr/redacweb/ukraine-cartes-infographie/derniere-maj-ukraine-avancee-russe.png30Status on the mapZoom in
Cover Image: Olivier Mathews / AB
Contributions for this live broadcast are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Chronic. “How can Q be defended in the name of democracy when it is allied with one or more dictatorships? ⁇
Grandstand. Pierre Lellouche: “Initially limited to Ukraine, the local conflict has turned into an unannounced proxy war between NATO and Russia.”
Web light. The war in Ukraine: a threat to global food security
True. RSF report says Ukrainian journalist Max Levine hanged by Russians
Report. On the road to Mariupol, people choose to return to hell
Portrait. Olena Zhelenska, screenwriter and first lady of Ukraine, from the shadows of war
