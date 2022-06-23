Twenty-seven approves the nominations of Ukraine and Moldova for the European Union

Cover Image: Demonstration in support of Ukraine’s candidacy for the European Union in Brussels on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Olivier Mathews / AB

Contributions for this live broadcast are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In order to grant its status as a candidate for membership of the European Union, Kiev can count on the support of Ursula van der Leyen, the head of the commission, who called on European leaders on Wednesday. “Rise to the pinnacle of historical responsibility”. On Thursday, Volodymyr Zelensky continues his “Phone Marathon” We need to reach a consensus among European leaders in favor of yes. At 11 a.m., Olivier Costa, a political scientist and European Parliament expert, answered your questions.

Kiev can count on the support of Ursula van der Leyen, the head of the commission, who called on European leaders on Wednesday. “Rise to the pinnacle of historical responsibility”. On Thursday, Volodymyr Zelensky continues his “Phone Marathon” We need to reach a consensus among European leaders in favor of yes. The European summit is followed by the G7 and a third of NATO , Attended by US President Joe Biden. The question of financial assistance to Kiev should be the focus of discussions at these meetings. In Berlin on Wednesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholes called for the establishment “A Marshall Plan” In the budget of billions of euros for the reconstruction of Ukraine. During these two meetings, Mr. via video conference. The White House insisted that Zhelensky intervene.

, Attended by US President Joe Biden. The question of financial assistance to Kiev should be the focus of discussions at these meetings. In Berlin on Wednesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholes called for the establishment “A Marshall Plan” In the budget of billions of euros for the reconstruction of Ukraine. During these two meetings, Mr. via video conference. The White House insisted that Zhelensky intervene. Russian forces are continuing to tighten their grip on the twin cities of Lysitshansk and Siverodonetsk in Donbass. The pocket of Ukrainian opposition surrounding these two strategic industrial cities is increasingly surrounded by Russians. “They want to gradually destroy all of the Donbass. Completely. Lysychansk, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk … they want to turn all cities into marijuana.Mr Zelensky said Wednesday through Thursday night.

The pocket of Ukrainian opposition surrounding these two strategic industrial cities is increasingly surrounded by Russians. “They want to gradually destroy all of the Donbass. Completely. Lysychansk, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk … they want to turn all cities into marijuana.Mr Zelensky said Wednesday through Thursday night. In Mykolaiv, two grain storage terminals were attacked by a Russian shell On Wednesday, five people were injured. The ports of Mykolaiv and Odessa have been blocked since the beginning of the conflict, which until then has blocked maritime transport of agricultural raw materials, Ukraine’s main export route.

Check out our live stream from yesterday Here.

Read our articles, analyzes and reports on the war in Ukraine

Chronic. “How can Q be defended in the name of democracy when it is allied with one or more dictatorships? ⁇

Grandstand. Pierre Lellouche: “Initially limited to Ukraine, the local conflict has turned into an unannounced proxy war between NATO and Russia.”

Web light. The war in Ukraine: a threat to global food security

True. RSF report says Ukrainian journalist Max Levine hanged by Russians

Report. On the road to Mariupol, people choose to return to hell

Portrait. Olena Zhelenska, screenwriter and first lady of Ukraine, from the shadows of war