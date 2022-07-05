Twins, Byron Paxton turn first 8-5 triplex in MLB history vs. White Sox

Getty Images



Every time you go to the stadium, you may see something you haven’t seen before. And that was the case on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field, where fans watched the first 8-5 3-game in MLB history. The Minnesota Twins The first ever triple game turned against the house Chicago White Sox (GameTracker), although it would be more accurate to say the White Sox got into triple play.

Here is the video. AJ Pollock raised a well-beaten fly ball with the 1st and 2nd runners to Byron Buxton in midfield, and Yoan Moncada and Adam Engel both had a mental gag on the bases after being caught.

Although the trilogy is the main title, you should take a minute to appreciate Buxton’s hunting. This was not an easy play. Statcast says Bullock’s engine had an 82 percent hit probability based on launch angle and exit speed. Buxton is good in the center field.

MLB.com and the SABR database both confirm It’s actually the first 8-5 triple in baseball history. According to my unofficial count, this is the 27th triple-play started by a midfielder, and the first since the previous New York Mets Midfielder Angel Bagan The triple 8-2-6-3 started with a little catch against the Washington citizens in 2010.

The twins have been transforming triple plays in the past few years. Monday was the fourth since 2019. No team has more. Meanwhile, the White Sox made threes in back-to-back seasons after not entering one in 2011-20.

This is the third play of the trilogy this season. The Texas Rangers Three-way game 3-3-6 turned against Seattle Mariners on April 20 The Nationals played a 5-4-3 three-way match against the Milwaukee Brewers on May 20.