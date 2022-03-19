Twins to sign Carlos Correa

In an amazing move, the twins have agreed to sign the best free agent on the market, Shortstop Carlos Correareports by Mark Berman from Fox 26 in Houston (Twitter link). Instead of the massive, long-term deal Correa was looking for, he will instead sign a three-year, $105.3 million contract with unsubscribe clauses after the first and second seasons of the contract. Jeff Bassan from ESPN Add That the contract pays $35.1 million equally distributed annually and is not pre-charged. Korea is represented by Boras Corporation.

Signing with Korea, the twins give him the second highest average annual value of any player in MLB history, trailing only US$36 million. Mike TroutFor a decade, his $360 million contract with the Angels was extended and he narrowly topped AAV’s $35 million contract Anthony RendonFor seven years with the angels. The move also gives the twins 1st and 2nd place in the 2012 draft, Korea and Byron Buxtonwho will now be teammates for at least the 2022 season.

When shedding the remainder of Josh DonaldsonHeld in a trade with the Yankees, Minnesota was immediately linked to fellow free agent Shortstop. Trevor’s story. Instead, more than $40 million saved in that Donaldson deal will be reallocated to Correa, whose guarantee is just $105.3 million. Joe Mawr For the biggest franchise in the history of twins.

Opt-out of the deal provides Korea the ultimate insurance network; If he remains healthy in 2022 and produces anywhere near his levels in 2021 or 2019, he will almost certainly re-enter the market in search of something along the lines of the ten-year deal he originally sought. If he sustains a notable injury or suffers an unexpected dip at the plate, he will have another $35.1 million salary awaiting him in 2023 with the same chance of withdrawing in the 2023-24 season.

Korea, career .277/ .356/ .481 A hitter who cut .279/ .366/ .485 in 148 games (640 plate appearances) this past season will be a focal point in the lineup of twins that the midfielder has cemented Byron Buxton And the second rule Jorge Polanco. Minnesota’s lineup is deep in talent but also lacks consistency; proverbs Miguel SanoAnd the Max Kepler And the Gary Sanchez They’ve all had 30 seasons in the past, but they’ve fallen back and flowed with rollercoaster shows on the plate in recent years. third man base Jiu Orchilawho was acquired alongside Sanchez in the Donaldson deal, will also look for a rebound to 2019-20 levels (.310/.358/.523) after playing into health issues in 2021.

Meanwhile, former senior potential customers Alex Kirillov And the Trevor Larnach They have great offensive ceilings but played through injuries in their first full appearance in 2021. Kirillov, in particular, played through a torn wrist tendon before undergoing surgery at the end of the season. highest probability Jose Mirandawho posted video game numbers between Double-A and Triple-A this past season (.344/.401/.572) is expected to debut in 2022 and could see time at third base and/or designated hitter.

All this means is that profound and talented formations exist in Minnesota, although they will need a few things to break them properly. On the defensive side of things, Correa gives the twins a pair of Platinum Glove winners, joining Buxton in that regard. With top defenders like Kepler and Urshela also occupying key points on the Diamond, the Twins should have a strong defensive squad overall. Correa’s entry into the squad will provide a major defensive boost to a team that already ranked 12th in the top spots with 32 defensive points saved last year.

The bigger questions, however, center around the team’s mixture that begins with rotation. after charging Jose Perios To Blue Jays before the 2021 trade deadline and watch your good fellow you were maid Soon after undergoing Tommy John’s surgery, the twins went into winter needing at least three seasoned freshmen to pair up with the little ones. Joe Ryan And the Billy Uber.

Minnesota got off to a good start, and gained Sony Gray From the Reds and rolling the dice on A Dylan Bundy Rebound, but rotation is still not present and a large part of the market has been chosen. Twins have been linked to beginners in athletics Shawn Mind And the Frankie MontasClearly, there is still some work to be done on the starting team. With just a few free dealer options left, Chief of Baseball Operations Derek Valvey and General Manager Thad Levine will definitely be looking for some creative and off-the-beaten-track options — especially now that they’ve all kicked off the 2022 season with this Korea deal. Minnesota has a number of betting odds on the edge of the major tournaments, but signing Correa is an obvious move to win now that requires additional moves to fortify both the spin and the bull.

It’s not clear just how much latitude Falvey and Levine will have to further boost payroll which, with the addition of Correa, now stands at $128.5 million — within a few million dollars of the franchise registry area. The front office has repeatedly spoken out about supporting the property to boost payroll as needed in the past, however, and the shocking addition of Korea seems to support the idea that there is more room to take team spending levels to new heights — at least in the next phase. Few seasons.

More is coming.