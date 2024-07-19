‘Twisters’ Opens With $7 Million in Promotional Revenue

worldwide

Exclusive: Tornadoes, Amblin’s 1996 remake, co-written by Michael Crichton, got off to a good start with about $7 million In the money preview from last night’s Imax/PLF screening and previews starting today at 5pm for the Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar Jones film.

Critical reviews and audience reactions were great, with a 78% and 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. That’s better than the original film, which received a lackluster 67% from critics and 58% from audiences. Expectations were for an opening of over $50 million, but with this film’s success in the American heartland, it wouldn’t be surprising to see it climb to $60 million.

If that number holds up through tomorrow morning, it will top the $6.6 million in preview sales on Wednesday and Thursday posted by 20th Century Studios/Disney. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Earlier this summer, the film made $22.1 million on Friday and $58.4 million on its third day. What’s the difference here if there’s any overperformance? Monkeys I didn’t have a boyfriend Paul.

RelishMix measured the social media world for Tornadoes Of the 341 million followers across TikTok, Facebook, X, YouTube and Instagram combined, that’s 3% more than action and adventure images. Social media heroes include stars Anthony Ramos with 2.5 million, Edgar Jones with 1.9 million and Powell with 1.8 million followers.

Warner Bros. has taken over the overseas filming of the sequel (Warner Bros. first shot the first film domestically in 1996, while University shot the sequel overseas). As of Monday, the Lee Isaac Chung-directed film had earned nearly $13 million from 38 markets. It is scheduled to open in 38 more markets this week, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and China. The overseas total is expected to rise to more than $45 million.



Among the best openings for environmental disaster films in the local BO is arguably Roland Emmerich’s 2004 film the day after tomorrow With $68.7 million in three days and its 2009 total, 2012 Which grossed $65.2 million in its debut.

