Twisters Tops Box Office, and Soon-to-Come Inside Out 2 Is the Biggest Animated Movie Ever

Update for the latest news.…: Universal/Warner Bros./Amblin’s Tornadoes The film has positively outperformed previous expectations domestically this year. While the international box office result is very close to where we expected, there is no denying that this film is more than just a domestic play.

Global GDP, which was largely boosted by domestic demand this weekend, rose to $1.3 trillion. $123.2 millionUniversal holds domestic rights and Warner handles international rights. $27.1 million It was pulled from 76 markets in this context. This is after early release in 38 markets in the previous session. This week saw a 30% decline abroad, $42.7 million Comey Marine.

Latin America saw big gains in Colombia (+8%), Argentina (+1%), Mexico (-22%), Peru (-23%) and Brazil (-31%). Australia was down just 21%. Releases are still scheduled in Japan and Korea.

Nostalgia is not very common originally. Tornadoes Overseas, but with good social and critical results as well as the holidays, we may see some improvement in the future. This will be difficult for any film in the face of Deadpool and WolverineOf course, but it’s still mid-summer, and the more movies showing in theaters the better.

For example: lighting/global I am despicable 4 Global trading volume surpassed $500 million this week and is now approaching $600 million. Down 42% from the previous session overseas, DM4 Added $52 million From 79 foreign markets. This brings the international box office to $315 million And global $574.4 millionNo releases have been made yet in Korea and Italy.

External performance excluding China is in line with following And Servants: Puppy ClimbingAnd above DM3 And DM2 At the same point. Until Sunday, DM4 It will surpass the box office overseas (except China). Singing 2, Ice Age: Collision Course And How to train your dragonIt will also outperform navies (including China’s) in Im the bastard, Puss in Boots: The Final Chapter Wish and Spider-Man: Through the spider world.

Japan The film was new to this cycle with the biggest studio opening of the year with $4.4 million, higher than the three-day opening of Metroj In line with the start of three days of DM3 And following.

In markets with higher retention, United kingdom It added $7.1 million in first place. China‘s DM4 The performance is still strong despite only taking up 7% of the screen time. Its total revenue to date has exceeded $31.5 million. sings, monsters University, toy story 4 And Moana.

in Mexico, DM4 It dropped by only 29% in the third frame and exceeded the total ages. Frozen Part 2 And Ice Age 3It’s now the third biggest movie of the year there.

Top 5 on DM4 We are: Mexico ($32.1 million) China ($31.5 million) Australia ($25.8 million) United kingdom ($23.2 million) Brazil ($18.3 million).

In the middle of all this, there is the giant that is Disney/Pixar. Inside Out 2On the sixth weekend, Part Two added $34.2 million In 51 physical markets, bringing the international box office to $846.9 million And global $1,443.3 millionThis week has witnessed Inside Out 2 Passing by Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1,405 million) to become the industry’s 15th highest-grossing film worldwide. It is expected to cross Barbie ($1.446 million) tomorrow to occupy the fourteenth place.

There are now approximately $11 million separate Inside Out 2 from Frozen Part 2 ($1,454 million) to become the highest-grossing animated film of all time worldwide. With Japan still on deck on August 1, the record books will be rewritten before then. (Note that while there was some controversy surrounding Disney’s 2019 the king lion (Because it is classified as an animated film, it is not considered such by the studio that made it under the Disney Live Action umbrella, rather than any of its animated labels; this film is widely considered by the industry to not fall within the animation category.)

Top 5 so far io 2 We are: Mexico ($98 million) Brazil ($72.8 million) United kingdom ($60 million) Korea ($56.1 million) and France ($50.6 million). Remember, the game will be released in Japan on August 1st.

more…