Twitter has sued for non-payment of rent for the San Francisco headquarters since Elon Musk’s takeover

The landlord is suing Twitter for dodging rent for its downtown San Francisco headquarters, as the platform reportedly underwent massive cost-cutting under new CEO Elon Musk.

The company owes $136,260 in unpaid rent, according to the lawsuit filed Thursday by Columbia Property Trust.

According to The New York Times, which reported early last month, Musk and his advisors hope to renegotiate lease terms after mass layoffs.

Downsizing has already begun.

Twitter closed its offices in Seattle, The Times reported Friday Cut off guard and security services. According to the report, employees were left to bring their own toilet paper to work.

musk Twitter bought for $44 billion in October and has cut costs since then, amid what Musk acknowledged was a “massive drop” in revenue.

Cleaning and security staff have also been laid off from the company’s offices in New York and San Francisco, as workers have gone on strike for higher wages. In San Francisco, Musk has ramped up the company’s presence at 650 California Street from four floors to two, the Times reported.

On Christmas Eve, Musk ordered employees out to a data center in Sacramento to shut down the main servers as a cost-cutting measure, the Post reported.

Meanwhile, layoffs continued, with infrastructure cuts to the company’s departments and public policy made last week, the report said.

Staff have been instructed to delay payments to contractors or vendors – including accountants and consultants working on major regulatory projects, The Times reported.

The company was also sued for not paying nearly $200,000 for private charter flights in the week Musk took office.

The report revealed that employees expect more layoffs.

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment on the new lawsuit.

Musk vowed to step down from the company’s leadership after a poll was conducted on whether he should step down. A successor has not yet been chosen.

The billionaire’s purchase of the social media company made him the first person ever To lose 200 billion dollarsa report was found.