Two assaulted by ‘group of youths’ close to Holywell Tesco grocery store, law enforcement confirm

Police are captivating for assistance right after ‘a team of youths’ assaulted people today in Holywell.

The North Flintshire policing group issued an charm for witnesses just after two people today were assaulted by a team of youths on Tuesday night time, July 21, at all around 9.15pm.

The report states that the assaults transpired near the Tesco supermarket – in the vicinity of to the Greenfield Valley pathway.

Regional officers also consider that the incident is linked to an earlier report of “an more mature man” getting “confronted”.

Did you see an incident of condition where by 2 people ended up assaulted by a team of youths at about 9.15pm final evening near Tesco’s on Greenfield Valley pathway in Holywell.

It might be linked to an previously incident where an more mature gentleman was confronted

Get in touch with us ref Y104332 / 20000431254 pic.twitter.com/h1sF760kbv — NWP North Flintshire (@NWPNorthFlint) July 22, 2020

The attraction reads: “Did you see an incident of problem the place two people today had been assaulted by a group of youths at about 9.15pm previous night time close to Tesco’s on Greenfield Valley pathway in Holywell.

“It may perhaps be connected to an earlier incident wherever an older guy was confronted.”

Everyone with info should really connect with 101 and use the reference codes Y104332 / 20000431254.