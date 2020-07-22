Iron Blade Online

Two assaulted by ‘group of youths’ close to Holywell Tesco grocery store, law enforcement confirm

Police are captivating for assistance right after ‘a team of youths’ assaulted people today in Holywell.

The North Flintshire policing group issued an charm for witnesses just after two people today were assaulted by a team of youths on Tuesday night time, July 21, at all around 9.15pm.

The report states that the assaults transpired near the Tesco supermarket – in the vicinity of to the Greenfield Valley pathway.

Regional officers also consider that the incident is linked to an earlier report of “an more mature man” getting “confronted”.

The attraction reads: “Did you see an incident of problem the place two people today had been assaulted by a group of youths at about 9.15pm previous night time close to Tesco’s on Greenfield Valley pathway in Holywell.

“It may perhaps be connected to an earlier incident wherever an older guy was confronted.”

Everyone with info should really connect with 101 and use the reference codes Y104332 / 20000431254.

