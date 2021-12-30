Two charged with “treason” after local law enforcement check on online media stand News

Two people have been charged in Hong Kong with “treason” on Thursday, December 30, the day before a police crackdown on the pro-democracy news site Stand News. National Security Police “Two men, aged 34 and 52, and an online media company were officially charged with ‘plotting to produce a treasonous publication'”, Without providing the identities of the two individuals, police said in a statement.

According to local media, they were arrested on Wednesday along with editor-in-chief Patrick Lam and his predecessor Chung Pui-quen and five others linked to the Stand News. These five people “Stay in custody for further investigation”, Said local police.

Stand News, which was founded in 2014 and was very active during the massive anti-government protests in Hong Kong in 2019, announced on Wednesday that it would close and lay off all of its employees, whose assets are now frozen by authorities. Hong Kong National Security Police Chief Steve Lee was accused of posting articles and blog posts on Wednesday. “Treason” In shape“Allegations of harm without any evidence” Between July 2020 and November 2021.

This repression provoked many international condemnations. “The press is not treason”In particular, US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen called on officials in China and Hong Kong. “Stop attacking free and independent media”.

For its part, France showed itself on Thursday “Related” With these allegations, “It simply came to our notice then Apple Daily Hope this summer and its founder Jimmy Loy “, French diplomacy said in a statement.

Stand News has been the target of harsh criticism from Hong Kong authorities in recent months. The area’s security official, Chris Dong, accused him of leaking the information in early December “Pro, slander and heresy” About living conditions in prisons.