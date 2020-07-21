Iron Blade Online

Dive into Weekly Flyers Universe in Canada

Two Dave’s Supermarket employees take a look at good for COVID-19

Two Dave’s Supermarket employees take a look at good for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — Two employees at individual Dave’s Grocery store places in Cleveland have tested optimistic for COVID-19. 

The grocery chain took to social media Monday and designed the announcement, saying all the merchants have been sanitized because the employees ended up diagnosed. 

A single of the staff associates functions at the Ridge Street place and the other performs at the Wilson Mills spot. Officers say the staff members have not been in the suppliers for many times.

“Our affected associates are in our views and we will carry on to observe all recommended protection/sanitation guidelines and greatest procedures. We thank all of you for your continued support,” the store’s Facebook website page examine.

Prev post Winn-Dixie, one of the last holdout versus mandatory masks, modifications study course
Next post Bridgeport, Waterbury grocery stores targeted by payment card thieves

Sophia Harrison

Part time worker

I'm Sophia Harrison working as a part-time staff at the Costco since the past year until I become as an author at the iron blade, hope I can use my experiences with the supermarkets here.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top