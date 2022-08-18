August 19, 2022

Two dead and eighteen injured in a storm in Tuscany

Rusty Knowles August 18, 2022 1 min read

Hundreds of people were evacuated to temporary shelters.

After causing many casualties in Corsica, the storms moved into Italy. According to Italian regional authorities, two people died and eighteen were injured in a storm that hit Tuscany on Thursday, August 18.

Between the coast and the tourist town of Florence, strong winds and heavy rain fell. Local media reported that a man and a woman were killed by falling trees. According to Toscana, a local news site in Dretta, four people were injured by uprooted trees at a camping site, and another four crashed their car into a torn roof. They were taken to hospital.

10 others sustained minor injuries. Hundreds were evacuated and housed in schools and gymnasiums, which the Civil Defense Agency converted into emergency shelters.

The city of Milan announced that municipal parks would be closed on Friday, August 19, and asked citizens not to park their cars or walk under trees and to ensure that nothing falls from their balconies. Lazio, a region of Rome, is forecasting rain with strong winds starting Thursday evening and continuing throughout Friday.

