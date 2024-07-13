July 13, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Two galaxies, the Penguin and the Egg, get a family photo thanks to the Webb telescope: NPR

Two galaxies, the Penguin and the Egg, get a family photo thanks to the Webb telescope: NPR

Cheryl Riley July 13, 2024 2 min read

Two interacting galaxies, nicknamed the Penguin and the Egg, are seen in greater detail than ever before, after NASA released a new image (right) from the James Webb Space Telescope. An older image from the Hubble Space Telescope is shown on the left.

NASA, ESA, CSA, Space Science Institute


Hide caption

toggle caption

NASA, ESA, CSA, Space Science Institute

Like a protective parent, one galaxy looms high above the other, as if peering down at its neighbor. The two galaxies are named NGC 2936 and NGC 2937 — but they are more famously known as the Penguin and the Egg.

The team behind the James Webb Space Telescope New photo of the couple revealed On Friday, the image showed the two galaxies more clearly than ever before — and marks two years since the first images were released using the Advanced Telescope’s infrared instruments.

“Webb is providing insights into long-standing mysteries of the early universe and opening a new era for studying distant worlds, while sending back images that inspire people around the world and pose exciting new questions to answer,” said Mark Clampin, director of NASA’s Astrophysics Division.

James Webb Telescope Observes Galaxies Near Dawn of Time, Surprising Scientists

The two galaxies are close to each other, galactically speaking, and although they are locked in interaction with each other, their fanciful names hide their true ages: in this case of the penguin and the egg, the egg came first.

See also  The private space project is now targeting 2026 to land on Mars

The Egg is a compact elliptical galaxy, and like a long-lost link in the Love boatIt’s “full of aging stars,” NASA says.

On the other hand, the Penguin Galaxy is a spiral galaxy filled with gas and dust, allowing it to be “rich in hot, newly formed stars,” as NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory said in 2018When Hubble released an image of the pair.

The penguin’s shape has been distorted and twisted by the egg over tens of millions of years, in what NASA calls a “slow cosmic dance” that helped generate new stars along the way.

The Omega Centauri star cluster contains millions of stars. The movement of some of the stars suggests that there is a medium-sized black hole at its center.

Despite their vastly different appearance, the penguin and the egg have roughly the same mass, according to NASA.

The distance between the two galaxies is estimated at about 100,000 light-years; because of their proximity to each other, they are collectively called Arp 142. Eventually, after more dance and attraction in the universe, the two galaxies will merge into one body.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket suffers glitch during Starlink satellite launch
3 min read

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket suffers glitch during Starlink satellite launch

July 12, 2024 Cheryl Riley
A species of giant salamander has been found in what was thought to be a glacial ecosystem.
3 min read

A species of giant salamander has been found in what was thought to be a glacial ecosystem.

July 12, 2024 Cheryl Riley
Time may be a mirage created by quantum physics, study suggests
4 min read

Time may be a mirage created by quantum physics, study suggests

July 11, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

The Deb producers have sued Rebel Wilson for defamation.
1 min read

The Deb producers have sued Rebel Wilson for defamation.

July 13, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
Jalen Brunson signs $156.5 million deal in blockbuster deal with Knicks
4 min read

Jalen Brunson signs $156.5 million deal in blockbuster deal with Knicks

July 13, 2024 Joy Love
Two galaxies, the Penguin and the Egg, get a family photo thanks to the Webb telescope: NPR
2 min read

Two galaxies, the Penguin and the Egg, get a family photo thanks to the Webb telescope: NPR

July 13, 2024 Cheryl Riley
Google makes it easier for users to enable advanced account protection
3 min read

Google makes it easier for users to enable advanced account protection

July 13, 2024 Len Houle