Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Two Krispy Kreme employees assaulted

Cheryl Riley May 3, 2022

Two Krispy Kreme employees in Spartanburg, South Carolina, have been hospitalized after a drive-by-car-picking donut fight that ended inside the restaurant, according to a police report. The fighting took place at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the store located on North Church Street in the city. The report said the controversy began on a car ride between the employee working in the car and two customers who were ordering cakes. The report stated that during the argument, the employee in the car and the man in the car agreed to fight. It added that the people in the car then entered the restaurant and injured two employees who were trying to prevent the fight. The report stated that someone from the car pushed an employee to the ground and that employee hit his head on a concrete floor. Then she pushed an employee to the ground from behind. They said the employee had bruises on the right side of her chin and left eye and complained of knee pain. She was taken to the hospital. The other employee, according to the report, told the officers he did not remember much about the incident. He complained of headaches and was taken to hospital. Eyewitnesses gave authorities the name of a possible suspect, but no arrests were made.

