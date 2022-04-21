Two massive JRPGs will be released on Nintendo Switch on July 29

picture : Bandai Namco / Nintendo / Monolith Soft / Kotaku

The long-awaited JRPG strategy Digimon Survival Finally its release date is July 29, 2022. Any other year, like that live It was previously supposed to release in, that would be a perfectly reasonable date for a niche game to be followed by a cult. But this announcement comes just a day after Nintendo’s uncharacteristic decision to upgrade Xenoblade Chronicles 3 in the same day. I pray for you, agomon.

Sorry to keep you waiting for updates Digimon SurvivalProducer Kazumasu Happo said: Today’s YouTube reveal (via GamesRadar). “But today I would like to give you this exciting news. Release date Digimon Survival It was finally fixed on July 29, 2022.”

The news came out of nowhere and was long overdue. First announced in 2018, the visual novel strategy hybrid was supposed to roll out to PS4, Xbox One, and Switch the following year. While that Digimon Survival Until 2020, then 2021 once the epidemic spreads. The systems were repaired and the engine changed during this period, and publisher Bandai Namco promised to update the project status in early 2021 but did not provide any update. Later that year, it was announced sometime in 2022, and here we are.

Story release date Xenoblade Chronicles 3Meanwhile, it is going in the opposite direction. The open world action RPG was officially announced only in February of this year. It was scheduled to be released in September. Then, yesterday, Nintendo revealed that it will actually release a couple of months ago, which is an ominous move in view Splatoon 2It’s also slated to release in the summer, but it’s a pleasant surprise for Xenoblade Fans who spent the last 24 hours lose them anime mechanic–shit loving.

Stacked release dates do happen, but usually before enough time that one or another publisher has a chance to blink and say, “No thanks!” This is what happened in 2019 when subway displacementAnd Days gone byAnd National anthem They were all It is supposed to arrive on February 22. finally, metro It came out a week ago and Days gone by Moved to April, tender National anthem Wide berth so everyone is disappointed at the same time.

Personally, I can’t be too much Digimon Survival And Xenoblade Chronicles 3, just not at the same time. Even at the end of the summer, I don’t have 100 hours to browse through the screens of rival battles that are flooded with the user interface and the character’s incomprehensible motivations. But it’s not too late for someone to blink and dive out of the way. if Digimon Being late for the fourth time I probably already feel good. Or better yet, Nintendo could release the latest version of Monolithsoft right now.